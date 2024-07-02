Best known perhaps as a royalty-free music and other digital assets company, Artlist has just announced that they’re expanding their creative asset platform to include an in-product AI voice generator. And, while we’ve seen AI-powered voice generators in the past , this one does look quite powerful and helpfully streamlined within the company’s full suite of digital assets—all aimed at making content creation easier.

Let’s take a look at this new AI voice generator and see how it can be added to existing workflows alongside Artlist’s music, sound effects, footage, and template offerings. Plus, you know, sample some of these AI-created voices to hear how they might sound for your videos.

AI Voice Generation for Video Set to roll out over the next few days, this groundbreaking new feature should mark a new era in content creation for the royalty-free digital asset company. “We’re excited to introduce the AI voiceover generator to our platform. This new feature will enhance the ability of brands and creators to craft immersive narratives and bring their visions to life with unmatched clarity and emotion. Whether you're a high-end production company, an in-house creative team, or an emerging content creator, Artlist provides the tools you need to succeed in today's competitive creator economy all in one place.” — Itzik Elbaz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist. Creators will have access to a unique, high-quality voice catalog crafted by top-tier artists which they can use to enrich their videos with professional-grade narrations, which should overall elevate the quality of their content to better captivate audiences like never before with an array of exclusive voices at their fingertips.