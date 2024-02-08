It’s been an exciting couple of months in the world of memory cards. First, we get news that the first CFexpress 4.0 cards are set to hit the market here soon, and now we’re getting a fresh batch of VPG certified memory cards straight from the Compact Flash Association (aka the CFA).

These new VPG certified memory cards will be the only ones guaranteed to work in the most rigorous of environments and functions, as well as be able to support all camera types. This is doubly important as these VPG certified cards will also be the only ones that will be able to work in Sony cameras that require the certification.

Let’s take a look at the CFA’s full list (linked below) of VPG certified memory cards, and explore what type of video performance you can expect guaranteed from these quality manufacturers.

What is VPG Certification? Before we share the list though, let’s take a step back and go over some basic definitions here. First, while the Compact Flash Association releases its list, the VPG certification itself stands for “Video Performance Guarantee” and is that familiar logo you often see on your memory cards. This is one of the first times that the CFA has elected to publish its list of VPG certified cards online. Previously it had been up to photo and video pros to check for the logo on any cards that they might be interested in. And this is important because only this VPG certification can guarantee that the cards in question have been put through (and passed) a rigorous testing of the capabilities of the card to perform to a certain degree and in certain environments and situations which might cause lesser products to crap out. What is VPG Certification? Sony