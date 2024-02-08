Lexar drops the CFexpress Cards to Receive Official VPG Certification
The CFA has finally published its complete list of CFexpress cards that have passed its rigorous VPG testing
It’s been an exciting couple of months in the world of memory cards. First, we get news that the first CFexpress 4.0 cards are set to hit the market here soon, and now we’re getting a fresh batch of VPG certified memory cards straight from the Compact Flash Association (aka the CFA).
These new VPG certified memory cards will be the only ones guaranteed to work in the most rigorous of environments and functions, as well as be able to support all camera types. This is doubly important as these VPG certified cards will also be the only ones that will be able to work in Sony cameras that require the certification.
Let’s take a look at the CFA’s full list (linked below) of VPG certified memory cards, and explore what type of video performance you can expect guaranteed from these quality manufacturers.
What is VPG Certification?
Before we share the list though, let’s take a step back and go over some basic definitions here. First, while the Compact Flash Association releases its list, the VPG certification itself stands for “Video Performance Guarantee” and is that familiar logo you often see on your memory cards.
This is one of the first times that the CFA has elected to publish its list of VPG certified cards online. Previously it had been up to photo and video pros to check for the logo on any cards that they might be interested in.
And this is important because only this VPG certification can guarantee that the cards in question have been put through (and passed) a rigorous testing of the capabilities of the card to perform to a certain degree and in certain environments and situations which might cause lesser products to crap out.
What is VPG Certification?
Sony
CFA’s List of VPG Certified Memory Cards
As you’ll see on the list below, there are certainly some familiar name brands that you’ll recognize. There are of course a few that didn’t make the cut, but let’s focus on the names that you should gravitate to if you’d like to rest assured that your cards will be able to reliably perform for you.You can also download a PDF version of the list here, or check out the full list on CFA’s website here.
The full list of VPG certified memory cards
CFA
- Go Directly from iPhone to CFexpress or SD Cards with This Tool ›
- Delkin's Massive 2TB CFexpress Memory Card is 8K Compatible ›
- Sony Powers Up Its Cameras With Next-Gen CFexpress 4.0 Cards ›
- Lexar’s New CFexpress Cards Came To NAB 2023 To Impress ›
- How CFexpress 4.0 Is Going To (Eventually) Revolutionize Video Recording ›
- Why Sony Chose CFexpress Type A Cards for the a7S III ›
- Meet Sony’s New Ultra-Fast (and Ultra-Tough) CFexpress Memory Card ›