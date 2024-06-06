Choosing Your Next Project & Immediate Next Steps
“The best part about this cycle is you’re always cultivating, and you’re always getting better at it.”
Jun 06, 2024
There's no better feeling than completing a project you’ve been working on for, what feels like, forever. On one hand, you’re relieved but you're also anxious to figure out what to work on next. How do you decide what your new project will be, and what is the most efficient strategy for getting started on it?
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- The first questions you need to ask yourself before deciding on your next project
- Doing market research and getting feedback on your initial ideas
- Narrowing down on your ideas
- Writing with specific actors and directors in mind
- Developing relationships and keeping track of your interactions
- The draft-writing process
- Setting parameters for the people who will read your first drafts
- Being selective about who will receive your final spec
- Why you should give yourself time off
Mentioned
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.