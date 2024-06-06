There's no better feeling than completing a project you’ve been working on for, what feels like, forever. On one hand, you’re relieved but you're also anxious to figure out what to work on next. How do you decide what your new project will be, and what is the most efficient strategy for getting started on it?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman discuss: The first questions you need to ask yourself before deciding on your next project

Doing market research and getting feedback on your initial ideas

Narrowing down on your ideas

Writing with specific actors and directors in mind

Developing relationships and keeping track of your interactions

The draft-writing process

Setting parameters for the people who will read your first drafts

Being selective about who will receive your final spec

Why you should give yourself time off

Mentioned Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Eric Roth Takes You on a Tour of His Writing Process

