Chris Pratt spent most of his new film strapped to a chair.

Not, like, pretending. He was actually restrained, wrists and ankles locked down, take after take. He specifically asked for it that way, he said (via People).

The choice sounds extreme, maybe even a little method-actor-gone-wild. But Pratt's approach to making Mercy might teach you something.

In the film, which releases Jan. 23, 2026, Pratt plays a detective on trial for murdering his wife. It's 2029, and an AI judge presides over the 90-minute hearing where he must prove his innocence or face immediate execution.

The entire thing unfolds with Pratt locked in futuristic restraints.

Why Pratt Went Method

During a panel at New York Comic-Con, Pratt explained his reasoning.

"I asked them to confine me in it," he said (via People). "So I couldn't, I didn't have to pretend that I was strapped down."

The production team offered him a quick-release mechanism. He declined.

"I don't wanna get out. I want you to lock me in so I can't get out. That would be helpful to me in giving this performance that I'm completely stuck here."

Okay! Whatever gets you there.

"There's a certain level of claustrophobia that you just naturally feel when you're strapped down to something, and that was helpful, in fact," Pratt said.

Using a Limitation



According to Deadline, director Timur Bekmambetov leaned into the constraint by shooting the film like a stage play, with 60-minute full-length takes.

Single-location films compel characters to remain in one place, yet they must still confront significant story questions or obstacles. These types of stories can also inspire creative thinking among filmmaking teams.

It seems on Mercy, Pratt embraced the physical constraint and really leaned into the limitations of the single-location thriller.

The story, as silly as the premise seems, plays up its contrivance and benefits from a ticking clock and clear stakes (prove yourself innocent or be executed in 90 minutes). It's simple but effective, although we'll have to see how well it's pulled off when the film finally releases.

What Indie Filmmakers Can Learn

When you're shooting in one room, as is often the case on low-budget projects, the instinct is often to hide the limitation.

But what if you leaned in, too?

With Pratt locked in the chair and Rebecca Ferguson appearing only on screens as the AI judge, the film's team could focus on performances and not have to worry so much about blocking, location changes, and multiple complicated setups. It's an efficient way to work.

The film includes a nod to another contained classic. Pratt's character is barefoot throughout, an homage to Die Hard, another thriller that made being trapped in one building part of the danger (and fun).

Your next low-budget project probably won't involve AI judges or execution chairs. But you can still embrace your limitations.

Safety First, Method Second

Before you lock anyone down, though, remember that safety is paramount.

The Mercy team offered Pratt a quick-release option.



Actors can be intense about being method, and you don't always have to cave in. When actors request extreme physical conditions, your job as a filmmaker includes making sure safety protocols exist, even if performers don't want to use them.

Have a stunt coordinator or crew member dedicated to checking in. Build breaks into the schedule. Know when to call cut.