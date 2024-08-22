Control Your Lights Wirelessly with amaran’s Intuitive New App
The new amaran app offers intuitive control over all amaran and Aputure devices from your desktop or smartphone device.
With the goal of meeting the needs of creators of all types (or at least those who know how to use lights for their videos), amaran just released a new mobile and desktop app which is set to offer intuitive control over all amaran and Aputure devices.
The app is a bit unique as it is designed for both smartphone and desktop use so shooters on both small and large projects can use its tools and features for wireless lighting control. Let’s take a look at the app and explore what it might have to offer for you and your projects.
Introducing the amaran app
Set to be powered by the same Sidus Mesh technology which we’ve seen used on the Sidus Link, this free amaran app has reportedly been tested for quite some time and should be good to go for pretty much all creative set-ups.
“The amaran app is the first lighting app designed specifically with creators in mind. It brings all of the power that made Sidus Link so popular in Hollywood, but makes it easy for anyone to use. With an all-new desktop app and Stream Deck compatibility, this also means that home studio creators now finally have a high-quality lighting option that seamlessly connects with their existing setup and tools. This will change the way so many creators express themselves and we cannot wait to see how they use this app to bring their production quality to the next level.” — Ted Sim, Co-Founder, amaran.
The amaran app will feature an easy-to-use user interface that will include real-time control for your creative environments. Users will be able to toggle lights on and off, adjust the brightness, change color temperature, or quickly identify the status of each light—see what color they're set to or if they're displaying an effect—all straight from the device menu.
A Mobile and Desktop App
amaran desktop app
amaran
As mentioned above, users will be able to download the amaran app for their iOS, Android, or HarmonyOS devices for smartphones. As well as access the app via MacOS and Windows systems for desktops and laptops.
With the desktop and Stream Deck controls in particular users will allow creators to tailor controls to their unique workflow and workspace without disrupting their existing creative flow. Gamers and streamers who are streaming nonstop content can enhance the appearance of and add visual effects to their streams thanks to amaran app’s integration with Stream Deck.
Price and Availability
The amaran app is free and available to download now. Here are some of the many links to get started if you’re interested:
