While 2024 has obviously been the year of AI, 2025 is shaping up to be the year of… well, also AI. But also large-format cinematography. On the heels of the announcement of the new Fujifilm GFX Eterna and other exciting new cameras like the Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K , interest in large-format is certainly set to pop off in 2025.

To get in on the excitement Cooke Optics has announced its entry into larger format cinema with the new Panchro 65/i lens series specifically engineered for 65mm imager cameras. Let’s take a look at how we got here with Cooke Optics and how this new lens series should bring a vintage look to the large-format future.

Cooke Optics Panchro 65/i Lens Series From Cooke Optics’ announcement, the company shares that since it was very much an early supporter of larger format cinema and actually released limited runs of the Double Speed Panchros and Duopanchros in the early 1950s to support both VistaVision and 65mm film formats. These lenses would go on to be used to photograph many famous films like Vertigo, The Man Who Knew Too Much, and To Catch a Thief, and have led Cooke to where we are today. With an increasing number of camera manufacturers embracing 65mm digital imagers, Cooke plans to provide filmmakers with the Panchro 65/i series to bring the signature Panchro look to larger formats and widen the lensing options available to filmmakers who are embracing the large format. cookeoptics.com