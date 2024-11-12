The cinema camera market is heating up! Fujifilm has just announced that they are planning to release a new GFX Eterna—a large format GFX cinema camera with a 102megapixel CMOS II HS image sensor. This will be Fujifilm’s first-ever filmmaking camera and should instantly give the current cinema camera players a run for their money.

With a planned release in 2025, this GFX Eterna will feature a sensor approximately 1.7 times larger than 35mm and which will be powered with Fujifilm’s X-Processor 5 high-speed image processing engine to provide improved autofocus and better video features.

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna Set to be showcased at the InterBEE 2025 event in Japan this week, the GFX Eterna is a bold step forward for a company making waves with its mirrorless and point-and-shoot cameras as of late. As a continuation of its GFX series, this new Eterna model will provide sensor readout speeds almost two times faster than the previous GFX100S sensor. “Leveraging Fujifilm’s expertise and experience in the field of filmmaking, the company will combine the exceptional capabilities of Fujinon lenses with the advanced technology of the GFX series. Aptly named ‘GFX Eterna,’ it aspires to become a driving force in shaping a new era of filmmaking and dedicated to contributing to the creation of timeless cinematic masterpieces.” — Fujifilm. Coming up on the company’s 90-year anniversary, this new GFX Eterna will build on Fujifilm’s Eterna series motion picture color negative film technology and utilize its cinema zoom lenses from its Premista series and ZK Cabria series.