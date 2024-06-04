Are you ready for the looming revolution of 3D photo and video? What’s that, you ask? Are you still trying to wrestle with the already-coming AI and camera-to-cloud revolutions? Well, too bad—tech is gonna tech.

The Taiwanese multinational technology company Acer is pushing 3D in all directions as the company has already released an array of 3D products and devices under their SpatialLabs umbrella, and this new camera—the shortly titled Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera—is set to be a major player for the coming 3D revolution.

Let’s take a look at this new 3D content camera and explore what it could offer for the 3D photo and video industry as it continues to evolve over the next year and beyond.

Introducing the Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera So, we’ve covered 3D cameras in the past, and we’ve seen some traction in this space at trade shows over the last couple of years to be honest. Yet, while 3D hasn’t taken hold of the industry in the way that AI has so far, it’s indeed still coming. “The SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera completes Acer’s stereoscopic 3D portfolio, providing solutions from content capturing and creation, to display and interaction. We hope to empower users to capture the world around them in stunning stereoscopic 3D through the new camera, and we’re excited to see the possibilities and the amazing content they will be able to create and share.” — Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc. This new SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera from Acer promises to be one of the most compact and usable 3D cameras on the market when it releases later this year, and it features some decent specs for what is ultimately going to be a very reasonable price point.

The Future of 3D Cameras A stereo camera design, the SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera is two cameras joined together each with their own 8-megapixel resolution. The combined camera features two f/2 lenses which are 3mm and 21mm equivalent, and can provide plenty of basic functions like autofocus, touch focus, electronic image stabilization, and even a built-in selfie mirror. The camera also features a 2.4-inch touchscreen and can record directly to a microSD card, plus includes a USB-C port for both interfacing and charging needs. However, its most important specs have to do with its 3D capabilities as it will be instantly ready to stream 3D video content directly to YouTube or for 3D video functions on apps like Zoom. Users will also be able to shoot and record 3D content to be displayed on AR/VR rigs like the Apple Vision Pro ( remember the Vision Pro? ) and other headsets. Which, if we’re being honest, is pretty much everything any potential 3D content creator would want to hear about a new 3D camera. Acer 3D camera Acer