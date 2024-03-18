In many ways, SXSW is just a big smorgasbord of all of the most buzzy terms and concepts currently flying through the air in the world of film, tech, and music. While not everything is worth grabbing onto perhaps, it’s interesting to see which ones seem to buzz the loudest and eventually become real.

One example of this is the filmmaking duo Daniels, which has a long history with SXSW film and even premiered their Oscar-winning feature Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2022 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Back at this year’s fest as keynote speakers though, Daniels had a lot more to share about their award-winning feature, plus insights into how they see the buzziest of buzz words, “AI”, shaping the next few years of film, tech, and entertainment.