In this episode of No Film School, hosts GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman explore the craft of cinematic monologues and discuss how these powerful moments can elevate films.

They also sit down with director David Gordon Green, whose latest holiday family film, Nutcrackers, debuts on Hulu. David shares his process of crafting a heartfelt and improvisational movie built around four real-life brothers, discussing how his indie roots continue to shape his creative approach.

We also have some fun with the best movie monologues around. Check it out, and enjoy below!

In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • The craft of writing and performing memorable movie monologues
  • Iconic monologues from The Godfather, Network, Cabin in the Woods, Scent of a Woman, and more
  • David Gordon Green’s process of reverse-engineering Nutcrackers around its young, untrained stars
  • Why David values improvisation and naturalism in his filmmaking
  • Advice for indie filmmakers about creating economically viable films while staying true to their creative vision

