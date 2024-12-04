In this episode of No Film School, hosts GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman explore the craft of cinematic monologues and discuss how these powerful moments can elevate films.

They also sit down with director David Gordon Green, whose latest holiday family film, Nutcrackers, debuts on Hulu. David shares his process of crafting a heartfelt and improvisational movie built around four real-life brothers, discussing how his indie roots continue to shape his creative approach.

We also have some fun with the best movie monologues around. Check it out, and enjoy below!

