If you were a teen in the early 2000s, the film Dìdiwill likely evoke a strong sense of nostalgia. Dìdi, which is said to embrace “the cringier side of adolescence,” premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where it won the Audience Award for the best U.S. Dramatic film.

In our latest podcast with Director Sean Wang & Editor Arielle Zakowski we talk about the challenges of working with kids portraying angst on the big screen as well as the gnarly nature of working under the stress of a quick turnaround.

Enjoy!

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Sean Wang and Arielle Zakowski to discuss: The invaluable experience gained working in advertising

Why the advertising world is a great start for new filmmakers

Feeling emotion through the computer screens in the film

AOL Instant Messenger user names from the early 2000s

Empowering the young actors and giving them the space to play

How to help actors stop overthinking when they are stuck in their heads

Getting the director’s cut finished in time to submit to Sundance

Being pregnant during post-production

The power of making small, very personal films

