You may have heard storytelling terms like "plot twist" and "reveal" used interchangeably, and with good reason. Both feel very similar because both give the audience information in a narrative.

Heck, we've probably used both terms too loosely around here.

However, I started digging into the differences today, and learned these could actually be defined as two different things. They serve different story functions, though definitions and usage vary across writing communities.

For instance, according to TV Tropes, a plot twist can be any number of elements that change the story, but the reveal is the moment it happens. (We don't love that approach, although if it works for you, great.)

This is what we think: a reveal gives you information you didn't have. A twist shows you that the information you had was wrong.

Let's dive in.

Knives Out Credit: Netflix

What Is a Reveal?

When it happens, a reveal is exactly what it suggests—a revelation of information to the audience and/or characters.

Good reveals need a proper setup. You're not hiding information unfairly. You're showing the audience enough to make them lean forward without giving away the whole picture. Foreshadowing creates anticipation. When a reveal lands well, it feels both unexpected and inevitable.

When you watch a mystery, you're wondering whodunit the whole time. The story makes you aware that there's a question that needs answering. You just don't know the answer yet. The writer controls what you know and when you learn it. Each clue is a reveal.

A reveal gives you information you simply didn't have before. There's no reversal. You weren't operating under a false assumption. You just didn't know the answer yet.

What Is a Plot Twist?

A plot twist introduces a change in the direction or the expected outcome of a screenplay's plot. It's a reversal that changes your understanding of what you've been watching. The story hasn't been building toward this moment in an obvious way. Instead, it's been setting up an alternate interpretation of events that only becomes clear when the twist hits.

Take that same murder mystery. You've spent two hours asking "who killed the victim?" But then you discover the victim isn't actually dead. That's a twist.

You weren't just missing information. You were operating on false information. Everything you thought you understood about the story gets recontextualized.

However, good twists follow the story's internal logic. They're surprising, but when you go back, they track. The best ones make you want to rewatch to catch all the hints you missed. It becomes a fun way to interact with the story.

Bad twists feel arbitrary, like they exist purely for shock value, and fall apart under scrutiny.

For some writers, the temptation of working with twists is to prioritize surprise. That's where you can get into trouble. You don't want to cheat to get a twist, lie to your audience, or come up with something out of thin air that doesn't make sense.

The "it was all a dream" trope remains universally despised because it doesn't answer a question. It takes your questions about the story and throws them in the garbage. Nothing was real. Nothing mattered.

A twist tends to appear in the final act because it fundamentally changes the story. (Darth Vader being Luke's dad happens at the end of The Empire Strikes Back, for instance.)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Credit: Lucasfilm

The Definitions Aren't Mutually Exclusive

Speaking of Darth Vader. That "I am your father" moment is technically a reveal... and a twist.

The audience (and Luke) had information that was wrong. Obi-Wan told Luke that Darth Vader killed his father. Luke spent the start of the trilogy operating on that premise. When Vader reveals himself, he's giving Luke new information, and he's revealing that the foundational story Luke built his identity around was false.

Everything Luke thought he knew about his father, his mission, and his relationship to Vader gets recontextualized. That's a twist.

But it's a reveal too, because we didn't know who Luke's father actually was. The story withheld that information. When Vader reveals it, we're learning something we just didn't know before.

So it functions as both, but the twist is the more powerful element because it forces us to reconsider everything.

The reason it's considered one of cinema's greatest twists (not just reveals) is because of the recontextualization. If Obi-Wan had never told Luke that Vader killed his father, and Luke just didn't know who his dad was, then learning "Hey, Vader is your father" would be primarily a reveal. Still dramatic, but not a twist.

Also, Sometimes a Twist Is Subjective

Whether a plot twist functions well can sometimes depend on the person.

For example, in a whodunit, the killer's identity might not be a surprise to everyone, depending on how each viewer engages with a story.

One person might pay close attention to every clue, so the ending isn't a twist at all.

Another might have missed everything, so it feels like a huge twist to them.



Can an Ending Have Both?

Sometimes, yes.

Dolores Claiborne does. The film opens with what appears to be a murder. Dolores stands over Vera's body with a rolling pin in her hand. The question in the film becomes, "Why did Dolores do it? Will she get away with it?"

As the story unfolds, we learn about Vera's difficult personality, the suspicious death of Dolores' husband 18 years earlier, and the town's long-held belief that Dolores got away with murder once before.

But the ending delivers both a reveal and a twist.

The reveal is that Dolores did kill her husband. We finally learn why (he was sexually abusing their daughter), which gives us information we didn't have.

The twist is that Vera wasn't murdered at all. She died by suicide, and Dolores was trying to help her. The opening scene was a misdirect.

We also learn that Vera killed her own husband years ago, which reframes her entire relationship with Dolores. These women shared something darker than an employer-employee dynamic.

Dolores Claiborne Credit: Warner Bros.

You Need to Remember This for a Good Twist

If you want to work with twists or reveals, there's one thing you need to remember. And that's plant and payoff.

If you're trying to use misdirection and red herrings, great—introduce a series of details in a nonchalant way, or give one element slightly more attention than the rest. But it should all be interesting, and it should all matter in some way to the story. That's the payoff part.

The key is in controlling information. Bad plot twists don't bother with the groundwork.

Both twists and reveals can be powerful storytelling tools. But both need planning and precise writing.

For Reveals

Plant your clues early. Make sure the audience knows there's a question worth asking, then make them wait for the answer. The audience feels resolution in finally getting the information they've been anticipating.

For Twists

Include evidence that can be interpreted in multiple ways. When the twist hits, the audience should be able to look back and see how they missed it. The satisfaction comes from realizing the answer was there all along.