When the DZOfilm Vespid Primes were first released in 2020, they introduced an image circle capable of covering the ARRI Alexa LF Open Gate, effectively covering large-format filmmaking. This was a significant development for filmmakers at the time, and it remains so today.

The Vespid2 line of cinema prime lenses has been a long time coming, and many indie filmmakers and other pro videographers are going to be quite happy as this new line is set to feature improved image quality, enhanced sharpness, and what is essentially an elimination of chromatic aberration in the center for an enhanced, realistic effect.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Vespid2 line.

DZOfilm Vespid2 Prime Lens Line Set to release with six individual focal lengths, which you can purchase altogether in a hard case, this new prime lens line will come in 18, 24, 35, 50, 85, and 105mm focal lengths, with each featuring a constant T1.9 aperture. The lenses will all be color-matched with the same coatings, and DZOfilm shares that they will all feature the same neutral color temperature across the full lineup as well. What’s neat about this new line is that it sounds like every lens will be the same size and weight as well, which will make them easier to swap on your rigs as you won’t need to constantly rebalance or switch up your configurations to accommodate a change.

Designed for Indie Filmmakers As you can see in the video above, put out by B&H, it certainly appears like this new Vespid2 line could be an indie filmmaker's dream prime lens lineup. On top of the improved sharpness and quality from the previous version, these Vespid2 lenses should be faster and now able to rotate 300 degrees. The Vespid2 primes will also be getting some Cooke/i technology, which will allow the lenses to transmit metadata when being used by ARRI, Blackmagic, and Sony cinema cameras. Overall, though, if you were a fan of the original Vespid line, these new Vespid2 lenses will receive improved features, but will still keep the same image style, which will allow them to meet similar aberration control, low distortion, close-focus, and minimal focus breathing metrics. Credit: B&H