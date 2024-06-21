Maura Corey is the picture editor of Gen V, a satire about young adult superheroes. Walter Schulz is the visual effects supervisor behind The Curse, a story about a cursed couple who are part of a reality show.

These two creatives share how they got their start, their work process, and what it takes to build a successful career in film.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Grant Vance speaks with editor Maura Corey and visual effects supervisor Walter Schulz to discuss: Their relationships with other departments

The benefits of working in both production and post-production

Maintaining the tone and feel of The Boys while editing Gen V

Why there is a comeback for practical effects in TV

The unique, collaborative nature of working on The Curse

A.I.—will it affect editing and VFX?

The reason visual effects have improved in television in the past 10 years

The importance of advocating for yourself and telling others your goals

The unique paths they took and opportunities that came their way

