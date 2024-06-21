Maura Corey is the picture editor of Gen V, a satire about young adult superheroes. Walter Schulz is the visual effects supervisor behind The Curse, a story about a cursed couple who are part of a reality show.

These two creatives share how they got their start, their work process, and what it takes to build a successful career in film.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Grant Vance speaks with editor Maura Corey and visual effects supervisor Walter Schulz to discuss:

  • Their relationships with other departments
  • The benefits of working in both production and post-production
  • Maintaining the tone and feel of The Boys while editing Gen V
  • Why there is a comeback for practical effects in TV
  • The unique, collaborative nature of working on The Curse
  • A.I.—will it affect editing and VFX?
  • The reason visual effects have improved in television in the past 10 years
  • The importance of advocating for yourself and telling others your goals
  • The unique paths they took and opportunities that came their way

