Listen to This Post-Prod Round Table Of Emmy Contenders from 'The Curse' and 'Gen V'
“You’d be surprised how much VFX are actually in comedy.”
A24/Showtime
Jun 21, 2024
Maura Corey is the picture editor of Gen V, a satire about young adult superheroes. Walter Schulz is the visual effects supervisor behind The Curse, a story about a cursed couple who are part of a reality show.
These two creatives share how they got their start, their work process, and what it takes to build a successful career in film.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Grant Vance speaks with editor Maura Corey and visual effects supervisor Walter Schulz to discuss:
- Their relationships with other departments
- The benefits of working in both production and post-production
- Maintaining the tone and feel of The Boys while editing Gen V
- Why there is a comeback for practical effects in TV
- The unique, collaborative nature of working on The Curse
- A.I.—will it affect editing and VFX?
- The reason visual effects have improved in television in the past 10 years
- The importance of advocating for yourself and telling others your goals
- The unique paths they took and opportunities that came their way
