When it came time for me to find a job in Hollywood, I was terrified. I didn't have an inside track anywhere; I wasn't sure where to even start looking. Lucky for me, I was able to land an internship and that gave me enough clout to be promoted within.

My journey is similar to a lot of people on the outside. But I was lucky enough to be given the place to apply for internships from my college. Since this is No Film School, we're going to give you that stuff without charging tuition.

MAJOR COMPANIES

Applying at huge conglomerates can be tricky. You know thousands of other people are vying for the same positions, but these can be excellent places to work. They're usually stable, have great benefits, and I've found the pay to be better than most places.

The downside is that they're super hard to get. But, like in any business, apply for ten things to hopefully hear back on one.

MAJOR AGENCIES

Agencies are the gateway into seeing the real way Hollywood is run. Many jobs ask for one to two years of agency experience because they are considered a proving ground for people here. The "thick skin" requirement for working in this town is truly earned here. And they are notorious for low pay.

Everyone has different agency experiences, and some people swear by it. With Hollywood pay for assistants currently being debated, there are hopes things will get better. Still, these are excellent places to help skyrocket wherever you land next.

SMALLER OPPORTUNITIES

We've covered a lot of different places you, but some of the best spots to find jobs in Hollywood are lists and sites catered to single listings at multiple places. All of my success after my internship came from using sites like these to find specific roles. That way, I could cater my cover letter and change my resume to target each thing I was applying for.

Chances are if you’re reading No Film School, you've contemplated moving to Hollywood at some point in your life.

If you want to write, direct, or edit, Hollywood is full of opportunities for you. It’s where most people get their foot in the door, and where the lucky few build lasting careers.

