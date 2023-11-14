What’s the most effective way filmmakers can explain what they do, to people who don’t understand the industry? How do you argue against the notion that “film is not a real industry"? What’s the best way to approach a film course, so you can get the most out of it?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • Educating your family on what it takes to write a screenplay
  • Navigating outsider opinions on the film industry
  • Why we can still love filmmaking even if we aren't “Spielbergs”
  • How to get the most out of any film course you take
  • The most common defense mechanism of a filmmaker
  • Embracing the knowledge that you will always be learning
  • Why we can’t fathom the fact AI is writing screenplays

