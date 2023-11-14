What’s the most effective way filmmakers can explain what they do, to people who don’t understand the industry? How do you argue against the notion that “film is not a real industry"? What’s the best way to approach a film course, so you can get the most out of it?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Educating your family on what it takes to write a screenplay

Navigating outsider opinions on the film industry

Why we can still love filmmaking even if we aren't “Spielbergs”

How to get the most out of any film course you take

The most common defense mechanism of a filmmaker

Embracing the knowledge that you will always be learning

Why we can’t fathom the fact AI is writing screenplays

