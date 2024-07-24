Adobe recently released a new Photoshop update, adding quite a bit of new AI-powered tools.

Many of these were already out in the wild, but they're officially moving from beta to public release. However, a few of these AI tools are quite new, and—as we predicted before—will most likely make their way from Photoshop eventually to Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Let’s take a look at these latest Photoshop AI tools and see which ones might make their way to Adobe’s video editing apps the soonest—as well as which ones might be the most impactful for video editors.

Adobe’s Selection Brush Tool Perhaps the most impressive new AI tool in Photoshop is the “Selection Brush” tool which lets users select an entire area in their image by just brushing over it with their cursor. Once selected, users will be able to create selections with different opacities and edge feathering, which should be helpful for designers compositing and applying filters or fills for their images. This tool could very likely find a path to Premiere Pro and (or probably) After Effects in the future and would certainly be one to try out and keep an eye on if you’re at all interested in these advanced image-editing type workflows. Adobe Selection Brush Tool Adobe

Adobe’s Adjustment Brush Tool Adobe also rolled out another AI-powered image editing tool which is ideal for photographers. This “Adjustment Brush” tool has been out in beta for some time and is now available for all users and lets photographers and designers paint adjustments to their images. It’s nothing too sophisticated but it is great for making small tweaks to elements like saturation, brightness, exposure, etc. to more finely tune your images. Again, a tool that could easily find its way to video here soon as well. Adobe Adjustment Brush Tool Adobe