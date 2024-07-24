Since Nikon’s acquisition of RED Digital Cinema, there’s been A LOT of speculation as to what this could ultimately mean not just for both brands involved—but also for the cinema camera industry as a whole. However, both companies have been a bit quiet as to what might eventually come from this acquisition. That is, until now.

According to Nikon Rumors , Nikon's president shared details about the company's plans to incorporate RED’s color science and video technology into Nikon’s camera lineup. Here’s what we know so far about the future of these RED-powered Nikon cameras.