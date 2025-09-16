If you're a filmmaker looking for a fresh location with some serious perks, you might want to turn your eyes to the Magnolia State. The Mississippi Film Office just got a major facelift and a new name, and it's a signal that they're ready for their close-up.

The agency is now called Film Mississippi, and they've rolled out a whole new brand identity to go with it. This isn't just a fresh coat of paint; it's a statement.

They're telling the world they're serious about attracting top-tier productions.

Let's dive in.

What Is Film Mississippi?

For over 50 years, this office has been bringing big-name projects to Mississippi.

We're talking about films like O’ Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Help, and Get On Up. They've got a track record. But as Film Mississippi Director Nina Parikh put it, they wanted a "modern logo and brand that reflects the vitality of our state’s burgeoning film and TV industry."

But let's be real, a new logo is nice, but what does this mean for you, the filmmaker?

Credit: Film Mississippi

Make Your Movie in Mississippi

It means Mississippi is doubling down on its commitment to the film industry. They've got some of the most competitive incentive programs in the country. We're talking a cash rebate of up to 35% for feature films and commercials, and for all you episodic creators out there, a whopping 40% cash rebate for TV series.

That's a significant chunk of change that could make or break your budget.

And there are other benefits of the incentive programs.

Incentive Program Highlights:

Since 2004, Film Mississippi has administered the Mississippi Motion Picture Incentive Program, offering a cash rebate of up to 35 percent for qualifying productions. In 2024, the Mississippi Episodic Television Incentive Program was introduced, offering a cash rebate of up to 40 percent for episodic productions.

What else?

$50,000 minimum spend Many other types of visual entertainment projects can qualify: nationally distributed streaming videos, commercials, video games, virtual reality, and game shows Stand-alone post-production also qualifies Full details of the incentive here.

What Else is Good?

Their new website, filmmississippi.org, is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know. It's got a location database, a crew, talent, and services directory, and an easy way to apply for those incentives.

Mississippi also has a lot of other benefits outside of money, too.

They're touting:

Ease of production Skilled local crew and on-screen talent Responsive state and local government Friendly and accommodating vendors Supportive communities

Credit: Film Mississippi

Summing It Up

Tyler Tadlock, the designer behind the new brand, said it best: “‘Film Mississippi’ is not just a brand identity — it’s a call to action. It reminds producers and location scouts that Mississippi is ready for their projects, while inspiring creators to tell Mississippi stories.”

And he's right. As filmmakers, we're always looking for the next opportunity, the next place to tell our stories. Mississippi is making it clear that it wants to be that place.

So, if you're scouting locations for your next project, give Mississippi a serious look.

Let us know what you think in the comments.