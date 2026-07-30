In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, Wonder Dynamics co-founders Tye Sheridan and Nikola Todorovic join GG Hawkins to explain how their filmmaking backgrounds shaped the development of AI-powered production tools for artists.

They trace the company’s evolution from an interactive storytelling startup to Autodesk Flow Studio, a tool designed to transfer live-action performances to CG characters while preserving creative control and compatibility with established VFX pipelines.

The conversation covers Hollywood’s changing relationship with artificial intelligence, the potential for lower-cost sci-fi filmmaking, Autodesk’s acquisition of Wonder Dynamics, the continuing importance of marketing and distribution, and how emerging filmmakers can prepare for an AI-integrated industry.

In this episode, we discuss:

  • How Sheridan and Todorovic met while working on Last Days in the Desert and bonded over their interest in making independent science-fiction films
  • Why the expense of CG and visual effects inspired them to pursue a lower-budget, “Blumhouse model” for sci-fi and animation
  • Wonder Dynamics’ pivot from interactive narratives to AI tools focused on film production
  • Why AI filmmaking technology should be developed by people who understand professional production and post-production workflows
  • The differences between tools made for social media content and tools made for long-form narrative filmmaking
  • Why editability, control, and compatibility with established VFX pipelines became central to Autodesk Flow Studio
  • How Autodesk Flow Studio captures a performance from single-camera footage and transfers it to a CG character without a traditional motion-capture stage
  • Why Sheridan and Todorovic do not believe an actor’s performance should be generated entirely through prompts
  • Hollywood’s pushback against AI during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and the industry’s gradual shift toward discussing responsible use
  • How filmmakers can evaluate AI tools according to their ethics, usefulness, and respect for artistic control
  • The potential for AI to lower production costs and help independent filmmakers create ambitious sci-fi and VFX-heavy projects
  • Why cheaper production does not eliminate the challenges of marketing, distribution, and audience discovery
  • How short films, YouTube projects, commercials, and music videos can serve as testing grounds for new filmmaking technology
  • The opportunity to create visually ambitious genre films that remain grounded in original ideas and character-driven storytelling
  • What Autodesk’s acquisition of Wonder Dynamics provides in terms of 3D expertise, scale, resources, and integration
  • How small production teams have used Autodesk Flow Studio to revive scripts they previously could not afford to produce
  • Why future filmmakers may see AI as an ordinary part of every creative tool rather than a separate category
  • Sheridan’s advice to practice whenever an opportunity appears and learn from every film set
  • Todorovic’s advice to persistently seek mentors and approach experienced professionals with genuine curiosity

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