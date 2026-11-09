While streaming might not be the main passion or vehicle for many in the film and video space, it’s long since moved beyond the “emerging” label many would throw at it. Streaming these days is big business. And whether you do it yourself, or help a client or friend with their setups and content, it’s worth keeping tabs on how it is developing, as it can be a pretty lucrative world to step into.

It’s also getting much easier to do with the cameras available these days. This new VM20 4K Streaming Camera from NearStream really pushes things quite further than before, as it is set to offer some pretty beefy capture and zoom specs and could be a nice option for those looking to easily start streaming to popular sites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, or OBS.

The NearStream VM20 4K Streaming Camera Designed as an “all-in-one” option for vlogging, streaming, gaming, or other content, this new streaming cam offers an easy workflow for most live-streaming RTMP platforms, including YouTube Live and Facebook Live. The VM20 delivers a 40x hybrid zoom (10x optical x 4x digital), allowing streamers to capture sharp, detailed images from long distances. Plus, with its 5MP 1/2.8" CMOS sensor, it should in low-light settings, ensuring image clarity and fine detail. Ideal for aiming for top-quality 4K webcam footage. Speaking of which, the camera supports up to 4K30 resolution video via RTSP streaming over Ethernet, and it can also output video via HDMI and USB-C for streaming to popular sites such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and OBS.

Price and Availability Credit: NearStream Overall, this NearStream VM20 4K Streaming Camera is a close-to-top-of-the-line streaming option, with multiple output options, multicam setup and mounting capabilities, and clear audio capture. If you’d like to find out more about the NearStream VM20 4K Streaming Camera and what it could offer for your streaming and content needs, here are the full specs and purchase options. Stream Video up to 4K30

HDMI, USB-C & Ethernet Streaming Output

8 MEMS Mic Array + 3.5mm Audio Input

40x Hybrid Zoom, 5MP CMOS Sensor

Noise-Canceling, 360° Audio Pickup

Presets, PoE, Webcam Use Support