Turn Your iPhone Into a Multi-Brand Camera Console With This New Multi-Cam Control App
A new app called Director Mode is finally out, promising to be a multi-camera monitor and control app that turns your iPhone or iPad into a control console while supporting Canon and Sony cameras together.
While this isn’t the first or only multi-cam monitoring and control app on the market, it's new and intriguing for a few reasons. One of the biggest benefits is that this Director Mode app can work with different camera brands at the same time, supporting Canon and Sony cameras.
If you’re someone who could benefit from turning your iPhone or iPad into a compact monitoring and control console for multiple cameras, or even just one camera, to handle controlling and monitoring a new or different variable for your productions, then this might be one to check out.
Director Mode Multi-Cam Control and Monitoring App
So, promised to be an advanced multi-brand camera monitoring and control console that can fit into your pocket (or in your backpack if it’s an iPad), this new Director Mode app looks to really hit its stride when it’s working with multiple live views in a responsive grid.
With this multi-cam setup, the app helps directors and crews view camera telemetry, start or stop recording on individual cameras, or control recording across the entire setup. They can also open their dedicated camera controls whenever they might need to make an adjustment and control some of the following essentials:
- Live View monitoring
- Waveform monitor
- Focus peaking
- Frame guides
- Desqueeze
- Canon Log monitoring LUTs
- Custom LUT import
- Touch focus and tracking where supported
- Recording status, tally and live frame-rate information
Credit: Director Mode
Compatible With a Wide Range of Cameras
It may be easier to list the cameras this new Director Mode app doesn’t work with, as it supports a wide range of Canon and Sony cameras. The key here is that the app supports multi-brand connections and can work with the following camera types:
- Canon Cinema EOS cameras using XC Protocol
- Canon EOS R cameras using Canon Camera Control API
- Sony Alpha & selected FX cameras over Wi-Fi
- Sony Alpha & selected FX cameras over direct USB-C
The Director Mode app is an independent application and not affiliated with Canon or Sony, and the company notes that compatibility, available controls, Live View quality, and performance can vary by camera model, firmware, device, network, and connection method.
Credit: Director Mode
Price and Availability
If you’re curious to check it out, the app is free to download and use with a basic plan. To unlock all the controls, a Pro plan is available for a one-time purchase of $29. You can find more info on the Apple App Store here.
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