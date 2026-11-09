While this isn’t the first or only multi-cam monitoring and control app on the market, it's new and intriguing for a few reasons. One of the biggest benefits is that this Director Mode app can work with different camera brands at the same time, supporting Canon and Sony cameras.

If you’re someone who could benefit from turning your iPhone or iPad into a compact monitoring and control console for multiple cameras, or even just one camera, to handle controlling and monitoring a new or different variable for your productions, then this might be one to check out.

Director Mode Multi-Cam Control and Monitoring App So, promised to be an advanced multi-brand camera monitoring and control console that can fit into your pocket (or in your backpack if it’s an iPad), this new Director Mode app looks to really hit its stride when it’s working with multiple live views in a responsive grid. With this multi-cam setup, the app helps directors and crews view camera telemetry, start or stop recording on individual cameras, or control recording across the entire setup. They can also open their dedicated camera controls whenever they might need to make an adjustment and control some of the following essentials: Live View monitoring

Waveform monitor

Focus peaking

Frame guides

Desqueeze

Canon Log monitoring LUTs

Custom LUT import

Touch focus and tracking where supported

Recording status, tally and live frame-rate information Credit: Director Mode

Compatible With a Wide Range of Cameras It may be easier to list the cameras this new Director Mode app doesn’t work with, as it supports a wide range of Canon and Sony cameras. The key here is that the app supports multi-brand connections and can work with the following camera types: Canon Cinema EOS cameras using XC Protocol

Canon EOS R cameras using Canon Camera Control API

Sony Alpha & selected FX cameras over Wi-Fi

Sony Alpha & selected FX cameras over direct USB-C The Director Mode app is an independent application and not affiliated with Canon or Sony, and the company notes that compatibility, available controls, Live View quality, and performance can vary by camera model, firmware, device, network, and connection method. Credit: Director Mode