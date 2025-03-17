Every year, FilmSupply is involved in around 15,000 commercials, and those numbers are rising. With so much hands-on experience in the commercial industry, they, too, need the time to compile a report of all the trends they've noticed.

You can read the whole thing below.

2025 Commercial Filmmaking Trend Report | FilmSupply2025 Commercial Filmmaking Trend Report | FilmSupply

Today, I want to go over some of these trends and look at how you can use them in your own work.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

Unique Points of View Filmmakers are using new technologies like smaller cameras, drones, and robotic arms to create dynamic camera movements and unique perspectives that capture the audience's attention. These new toys are the delight of cinematographers, who want to find new angles to keep people engaged.

Analog Yes, it will always be cheaper to shoot digitally, but there's something about shooting on film you can't deny. There's a resurgence of using film to create a sense of warmth, authenticity, and nostalgia that connects with audiences.

Doc Style Reality is a great selling point. People want to believe products are really used by people, and this style keeps growing. Brands aim to connect authentically with audiences by portraying real-life situations and emotions.

One Shot Ads When in doubt, do a long take. Unlike fast-paced ads, one-shot commercials use a single, uninterrupted shot to create a moment of stillness and intrigue, capturing the viewer's attention through simplicity. You just have one thing to concentrate on and to connect with. The lack of cuts brings focus.

Bold Colors There's nothing like a diverse color palette to make what's on screen pop. Color is being used more intentionally to define brand identity and create striking, memorable visuals.

Abstract Textures I found this to be one of the most interesting parts of the study. Abstract shots are used to visualize complex concepts and emotions, creating immersive experiences through visual storytelling.

That means using Dutch angles or dolly zooms or anything else you can do to be evocative of a feeling.

Diversity When it comes to casting, authenticity matters to audiences. They don't want characters to feel forced on them. Reflect the real world and foster a connection with audiences.

Surrealism Using surreal and dreamlike visuals helps to make a message feel larger than life and creates memorable ads that stand out.



Tech Free Lives We could all stand to put down our phones a little more and focus on the real world. There's a counter-trend highlighting the value of real-world experiences and human connection that do not involve phones or other tech.



Interpretive Dance Not sure how literally to take this one, but dance is making a comeback in advertising, used to create dynamic and captivating visuals that resonate with viewers

Let me know what you think in the comments.