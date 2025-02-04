I'm old enough to remember seeing the trailer for the original Final Destination movie when I was sitting in the theater, waiting for another movie to start.

Even then, I remember getting goosebumps on my arm and being kind of freaked out at the idea that death can follow you.

Now, twenty-five years later, they're still making these movies, and I'm still covering my eyes through them as death takes swipes at what is usually a fun cast.

Now, a sixth movie — Final Destination: Bloodlines —is set to release later this year, so we thought it was time to rank the other five films in the franchise.

Let's dive in.

5. The Final Destination (2009) Every one of these movies has a fun gimmick, but this one saw the introduction of 3D, and I felt like it relied a little too much on using the 3D, and not enough on those edge-of-your-seat moments where you're biting your nails.

4. Final Destination 3 (2006) Man, the roller coaster scene alone should make this top 3, but this franchise is so fun that the competition is really stiff. The third movie has some of the most inventive kills across the franchise.

3. Final Destination 5 (2011) This movie is wall-to-wall fun. It just kills after kill, and it also has such a good plot and characters that lead to an epic payoff; this movie is actually a prequel. The Buddha-crushing scene also kept me out of massage parlors for the rest of my life.

2. Final Destination 2 (2003) This is such a good follow-up to the original that I almost put it number one because this movie has no wasted time. We already know the premise, so it just jumps right into the killings and never slows down. The log truck sequence is a masterclass in horror writing.

1. Final Destination (2000) It's hard to pick against the first movie. It sets up everything and delivers one of the best high-concept horror ideas I've ever seen. The cast does an amazing job selling the story and taking every kill seriously.

Summing Up The 'Final Destination' Movies Ranked

So, those are all the Final Destination movies ranked. Obviously, these are just my personal opinions, and I am sure you have your own ranking as well.

I genuinely think all these movies are a blast, and I look forward to rewatching them in anticipation of the newest release.

Let us know what you think in the comments.