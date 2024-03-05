DJI to Open its First Concept Store in North America

In a move straight out of Apple’s playbook, DJI has announced that they are opening their first-ever North American concept store. Located on NYC’s famous 5th Avenue, DJI is launching its brick-and-mortar footprint in the US by presenting itself in a way that seems to be very Apple-esque.

Let’s take a look at this new DJI store and explore what it could mean for the brand moving forward.

The New DJI Concept Store Featuring an ultramodern, minimalist design, this new storefront in NYC signifies a bold move forward for DJI as they attempt to turn their brand from a strictly online presence into a more everyday player in the growing creator space. Selling their extensive selection of consumer drones and camera technologies, the new store will feature models for DJI products like the Ronin, Osmo Pocket, Osmo Action, and the latest Mavic, Air, Mini, Avata, Inspire, and FVP drone series. DJI Store in New York City DJI

The Future of DJI What’s interesting about this new DJI concept store isn’t just that it’s opening (I mean, New York City is big, but it’s not the be-all-end-all for a brand), it’s that it’s a continuation in what appears to be a contiguous shift by the brand to be more like other, larger players in the film and video space. No, DJI is not going to become the next Apple overnight. However, they do seem to be following Apple’s model a bit in diversifying from one niche product into a wider variety of technologies in adjacent spaces. The DJI Ronin 4D in particular was a major step forward for the brand and has proven too that they’re not just a drone company anymore. DJI store products DJI