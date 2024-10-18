Mihai Malaimare Jr. has had a crazy career, spanning from PTA's The Master to Coppola's latest love letter to creativity. On our latest pod, he shares his journey from film school to working with legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, offering insights into his approach to cinematography and navigating the evolving role of technology in film.

In this episode we also explore how the Austin Film Festival (AFF) stands out for its unique focus on writers and emerging filmmakers, providing a space for attendees to connect with industry professionals and discover creative collaborations. With its welcoming atmosphere, AFF offers an ideal environment for networking, learning, and exploring new opportunities. The conversation also delves into the career of cinematographer

Listen up with guests:

Andy Volk is the Senior Film Programmer at Austin Film Festival. He selects films from around the world and helps shape the festival’s diverse lineup.

Emily Lock is the Conference Director at Austin Film Festival. She organizes panels and events focused on screenwriting and filmmaking.

Mihai Malaimare Jr. is a cinematographer known for Megalopolis and Jojo Rabbit. He began working with Francis Ford Coppola shortly after film school and is recognized for his innovative approach to both film and digital cinematography. Mihai has worked on several acclaimed films, blending artistry with evolving technology.



Enjoy below!

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Ryan Koo speak with Andy Volk, Emily Lock, and Mihai Malaimare Jr. to discuss: How to make the most of your time at the Austin Film Festival

Why AFF stands out as a community-driven festival

Tips for networking, pitching, and finding creative collaborations at the festival

Mihai Malaimare Jr.’s journey from film school to becoming Francis Ford Coppola’s go-to cinematographer

How Mihai navigates the evolving landscape of VFX-heavy productions and maintains the balance between technology and artistry

Building lasting professional relationships with directors and how to stay open to creative ideas on set

