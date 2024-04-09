We talk about the intersection of art and commerce all the time, it's one of the foundations of Hollywood. It's sort of the pillar of how this entire business we call show business came to be.

But as Hollywood contracts and consolidates, commerce has become much more important.

So when an auteur director like Francis Ford Coppola self-finances a passion project filled with certifiable stars, you'd think there would be a market to release said film.

But in the case of Megalopolis, which screened for studioheads last week, apparently that path seems too treacherous.

Let's dive into the story.

Hollywood used to be about taking risks for art. And making bets on the names and stars who you thought would put your studio in the limelight.



Places like Apple and Amazon is sure to be part of trillion dollar companies within the next decade. And if they wanted clout in entertainment, you'd think aligning themselves with one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.

I also think more faith should be placed in audiences.

Look at how Oppenheimer became a massive success. It was a three-hour biopic about scientists talking, and we fell in love with it because of what it had to say about what we're going through now.

Most reports say Megalopolis has a lot to say about the society we live in currently. I wish the masses were going to be allowed to judge it instead of the people with the checkbooks.

Hopefully, someone takes a swing.

Let me know what you think in the comments.