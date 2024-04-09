Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Struggles to Find Distribution
Are there no heroic companies left willing to prioritize art?
We talk about the intersection of art and commerce all the time, it's one of the foundations of Hollywood. It's sort of the pillar of how this entire business we call show business came to be.
But as Hollywood contracts and consolidates, commerce has become much more important.
So when an auteur director like Francis Ford Coppola self-finances a passion project filled with certifiable stars, you'd think there would be a market to release said film.
But in the case of Megalopolis, which screened for studioheads last week, apparently that path seems too treacherous.
Let's dive into the story.
Why Isn't 'Megalopolis' Getting a Release?
On March 28th, screening at the Universal CityWalk Imax theater, Francis Ford Coppola screened his new film for studio heads and distributors, hoping to get around $100 million in marketing spend to release his film, Megalopolis, which he paid for himself.
The Hollywood Reporter did an excellent breakdown of the situation.
The movie is reportedly two hours and 15 minutes. Its story follows a metropolis being rebuilt after an accidental destruction. There are two clashing visions for the new city: one from an idealist architect (Adam Driver) and the other from its mayor (Giancarlo Esposito).
There are no official reviews out of the screening except whispering that the movie would be hard to release because they think the general population wouldn't rush to see it. And the $100 million spend is a large price tag.
But still, this is a movie brought to us by the director of three Godfather movies, The Conversation Apocalypse Now, and Dracula... among many other movies!
It's also a film that features an ensemble cast of Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman and D. B. Sweeney.
Huge names and faces for a poster.
It was also filmed using cameras that would easily be adapted for some sort of IMAX release, which could make seeing the movie on the biggest screens an event.
I don't work in marketing, but it's a little surprising that no one made an initial bid. I know it's hard to recoup $100 million at the box office, but this seems like a risk that could pay off. And a movie that could receive awards nominations.
And I get it, people need to make a living, and they need to satisfy shareholders.
But the movies we're getting, the regurgitated slop and nostalgia plays, how can they have more value than a Francis Ford Coppola movie?
Hollywood used to be about taking risks for art. And making bets on the names and stars who you thought would put your studio in the limelight.
Places like Apple and Amazon is sure to be part of trillion dollar companies within the next decade. And if they wanted clout in entertainment, you'd think aligning themselves with one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.
I also think more faith should be placed in audiences.
Look at how Oppenheimer became a massive success. It was a three-hour biopic about scientists talking, and we fell in love with it because of what it had to say about what we're going through now.
Most reports say Megalopolis has a lot to say about the society we live in currently. I wish the masses were going to be allowed to judge it instead of the people with the checkbooks.
Hopefully, someone takes a swing.
Let me know what you think in the comments.