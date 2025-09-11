Best known for his work alongside Greig Fraser, ASC ACS, on The Creator, as well as recently wrapping up filming on the feature film, Onslaught, for director Adam Wingard, Oren Soffer is a nice choice for one of the first cinematographers to be able to take the new Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 through the paces.

Released by Fujifilm to coincide with the official announcement of the GFX ETERNA 55 (a camera that was long-rumored and long-teased, as well as debatably given the title of the “first Fujifilm filmmaking camera”), this short film is a great way to peek into what this new large-format cinema camera is capable of.

You can watch it in its entirety below, as well as check out some interesting behind-the-scenes features too.