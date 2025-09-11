DP Oren Soffer’s Short Film Shows You Exactly What the GFX ETERNA 55 Can Do
A first look at some of the high-end footage that the new Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 is capable of producing is here.
Best known for his work alongside Greig Fraser, ASC ACS, on The Creator, as well as recently wrapping up filming on the feature film, Onslaught, for director Adam Wingard, Oren Soffer is a nice choice for one of the first cinematographers to be able to take the new Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 through the paces.
Released by Fujifilm to coincide with the official announcement of the GFX ETERNA 55 (a camera that was long-rumored and long-teased, as well as debatably given the title of the “first Fujifilm filmmaking camera”), this short film is a great way to peek into what this new large-format cinema camera is capable of.
You can watch it in its entirety below, as well as check out some interesting behind-the-scenes features too.
OKAY: A Short Film Shot on the Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55
Directed by Andrew Kightlinger, the narrative short film OKAY was shot entirely on the new Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55. Built around a new large-format sensor that covers Open Gate and a range of additional formats, the GFX ETERNA 55's looks to be a promising addition to the large-format camera market that promises to bring the best of Fujifilm’s vaunted photographic history into a high-end video-centric form.
The short is a nice look at how the camera can perform in a variety of settings to achieve high-end professional and cinematic looks. It’s also quite interesting, a nice reminder of the types of projects that make filmmaking fun, and not just business.
You can watch the behind-the-scenes featurette, which further showcases the Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 in action, below.
