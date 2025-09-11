In what is turning into one of the biggest, most exciting, and perhaps most important weeks of the year in terms of major camera announcements, Fujifilm has finally officially introduced the GFX ETERNA 55 and, man, does this camera slap.

At release, the GFX ETERNA 55 is set to be the tallest digital filmmaking sensor that has ever been available for purchase on the open market. With a native 4:3 Open Gate format that is set to mirror the filmmaking legacy of the 4-perf Super 35mm, but—you know—at a scale nearly 1.7x larger, the tall sensor-powered GFX ETERNA 55 is going to be a powerhouse workhorse, likely, for years to come.

Here’s what to know about the just-announced Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55.

The Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 is Here Featuring a GFX 102MP CMOS II HS sensor with full dimensions of 43.8 x 33.9mm and native dual-based ISO of 800 and 3200, the Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 looks to be all that has been promised. Long rumored and with specs released a few months ago, there’s been some debate as to whether this would count as Fujifilm’s “first filmmaking camera,” or not. (Since this is what Fujifilm is saying, we’re going to go with that.) “GFX ETERNA 55 introduces the filmmaking community to the tallest digital filmmaking sensor that has ever been available for purchase on the open market. The native 4:3 Open Gate format echoes back to the filmmaking legacy of 4-perf Super 35mm, but at a scale nearly 1.7x larger. This sensor height brings a great range of format flexibility and opportunities to create larger than Full Frame images with spherical lenses, or images of epic cinematic scale when paired with anamorphic lenses.” — John Blackwood, Director, Product Marketing, Electronic Imaging Division & Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. The GFX ETERNA 55 will also be able to import up to 16 3D LUTs as well as hang its hat on its ability to allow cinematographers and filmmakers of all types to get the best color they can straight out of the camera, thanks to Fujifilm’s color legacy in analog film.

Innovative Image Expression The calling card of the GFX ETERNA 55 might end up being its rich tonal and true-to-life image quality, which promises to be unique to its large-format sensor. The goal is to bring new value to filmmaking across various genres such as independent and feature films, television, documentaries, weddings, commercials, music videos, and everything else in between these days. The GFX ETERNA 55 is also set to feature five main formats, which will each have more options for resolution selections. The five main formats will include: GF

Premista

35mm

ANAMORPHIC (35mm)

Super35 With these diverse selections, cinematographers should have plenty of opportunities to find diverse visual expression when combined with the many types of lenses that can be paired with each specific format. Another of the main selling points for the GFX ETERNA 55, which we can now confirm, is the incorporation of dual-base ISO with two base sensitivities, ISO 800 and ISO 3200, options that should help considerably in either very bright or very dark lighting conditions. Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 Credit: Fujifilm

Pricing and Availability It's been a long time coming, but Fujifilm's first filmmaking camera is a promising addition to the large format market that should give filmmakers and high-end cinematographers more options and a greater balance against some of the familiar names in the space. The Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 is set to begin shipping in October 2025 and will retail for the suggested price of $16,499.95 USD. We'll have more reviews and info to share in the future, but for now, you can find more info on Fujifilm's website here.