How 'The Creator' DP Challenges Big Budget Filmmaking With an Indie Mindset
The Creator DP Oren Soffer joins the NFS Podcast to talk about how the film got the green light, shooting for VFX, and working with minimal setups.
Credit: 20th Century Studios
Oct 19, 2023
Can you make a big-budget, sci-fi film that isn’t a franchise, a sequel, or a reboot, and tackle it using an indie mindset? That’s what the team behind the film, The Creator did. The film, which tells a story about a war between humanity and artificial intelligence, is currently in theaters.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine speaks with DP Oren Soffer to discuss:
- Being offered a co-DP position on the film
- How shooting on one lens made the VFX much easier to work with
- The differences in lenses over time that affect their consistency
- Leaning into natural light as much as possible
- Wanting to maintain the creative energy of guerilla-style filmmaking
- How the project originally got the green light from the studio
- Working in a very trusting environment
- Looking at tons of reference images the director pulled from
