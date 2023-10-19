Can you make a big-budget, sci-fi film that isn’t a franchise, a sequel, or a reboot, and tackle it using an indie mindset? That’s what the team behind the film, The Creator did. The film, which tells a story about a war between humanity and artificial intelligence, is currently in theaters.



In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine speaks with DP Oren Soffer to discuss: Being offered a co-DP position on the film

How shooting on one lens made the VFX much easier to work with

The differences in lenses over time that affect their consistency

Leaning into natural light as much as possible

Wanting to maintain the creative energy of guerilla-style filmmaking

How the project originally got the green light from the studio

Working in a very trusting environment

Looking at tons of reference images the director pulled from

