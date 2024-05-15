I've gone back and forth on whether or not we should be covering these giant leaps in AI, but as they become so accessible that you can use them at home, I think we have an obligation to talk about them.

And the latest of these leaps comes from Google Gemini Advanced, which debuted yesterday. The advanced is still $20 a month, but can do a lot of different things, including writing, image generation, and analysis of links and PDFs.

The one that stood out to me was screenplay coverage.

How to Use Google Gemini for Screenplay Coverage The new Google Gemini update is an AI model that can analyze and summarize large amounts of text, including screenplays. Basically, you upload your pdf, and it then reacts to a prompt about it. The coverage prompt I used was basically, "Write screenplay coverage on this script, an grade it from one to 10 on its specific elements." But I actually got a more accurate reading when I used this detailed prompt: Analyze the following screenplay and provide comprehensive coverage, including: Logline: A one-sentence summary of the screenplay.

A one-sentence summary of the screenplay. Synopsis: A detailed summary of the plot, including major turning points.

A detailed summary of the plot, including major turning points. Character Breakdown: Descriptions of the main characters, their motivations, and arcs.

Descriptions of the main characters, their motivations, and arcs. Theme Analysis: Identification of the main themes and how they are explored in the script.

Identification of the main themes and how they are explored in the script. Strengths: Key aspects of the screenplay that work well, such as dialogue, pacing, or originality.

Key aspects of the screenplay that work well, such as dialogue, pacing, or originality. Weaknesses: Areas where the screenplay could be improved, such as plot holes, underdeveloped characters, or pacing issues.

Areas where the screenplay could be improved, such as plot holes, underdeveloped characters, or pacing issues. Overall Assessment: A final evaluation of the screenplay's potential, including its commercial viability and target audience.

A final evaluation of the screenplay's potential, including its commercial viability and target audience. Additional Notes: Any other relevant observations or insights about the screenplay. That is what I would copy and paste if I was going to use it again. So, how does this all work? Input: The user provides the Gemini model with a screenplay. This can be in the form of a PDF, text file, or even a link to an online script. Analysis: Gemini uses its advanced natural language processing capabilities to analyze the script. It identifies the key plot points, characters, and themes. It also assesses the script's structure, dialogue, and overall effectiveness. Summary: Gemini generates a concise summary of the screenplay, including a logline (a one-sentence summary), a synopsis (a more detailed summary), and a character breakdown. Evaluation: Gemini provides an evaluation of the screenplay's strengths and weaknesses. This may include comments on the script's originality, commercial potential, and suitability for different audiences. According to them, the Gemini model's screenplay coverage is not intended to replace human analysis. However, it can be a valuable tool for producers, agents, and other industry professionals who need to quickly assess a large number of scripts. It can also be helpful for writers who want to get feedback on their work. Look, I think AI coverage is a scam, but I was really intrigued by the speed and immediacy of the feedback. I stuck in a work in progress and getting feedback in ten second of areas it thought were thin made a lot of sense to me.

A Test of the Gemini Screenplay Coverage Of course, this needed to be tested, so I fed Aaron Sorkin's TheSocial Network screenplay into it and this is the coverage I got back in around 15 seconds... The Social Network Screenplay Coverage Title: The Social Network Writer: Aaron Sorkin Date: (Not provided in the script) Genre: Drama Logline: A biographical drama about the founding of Facebook and the legal battles that ensued. Synopsis:

In 2003, Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg, fueled by a breakup and his ambition to join an elite final club, creates Facemash, a website that allows users to rate the attractiveness of female students. The site's popularity leads to a campus-wide network crash and disciplinary action for Mark. However, it also attracts the attention of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, twins and members of the Harvard rowing team, who enlist Mark to help them build a social networking site called Harvard Connection. Mark agrees but secretly starts working on his own project, theFacebook, with his friend Eduardo Saverin. TheFacebook quickly gains popularity, expanding to other universities and attracting the attention of Sean Parker, the co-founder of Napster. Sean becomes involved in the company, pushing for expansion and investment, while Eduardo grows increasingly sidelined and concerned about Mark's decisions. Legal battles ensue as the Winklevoss twins sue Mark for stealing their idea, and Eduardo sues Mark for diluting his shares in the company. The film ends with Facebook's continued success and Mark's reflection on the personal cost of his ambition. Strengths:

Compelling Story: The screenplay is based on the real-life events surrounding the founding of Facebook, a story that is inherently interesting and relevant to modern audiences.Strong Characters: The characters are well-developed and complex, each with their own motivations and flaws. Mark Zuckerberg, in particular, is a fascinating and enigmatic protagonist.Sharp Dialogue: The dialogue is witty, intelligent, and fast-paced, capturing the essence of the tech world and the personalities of the characters.Intriguing Structure: The screenplay uses a non-linear narrative, jumping back and forth between different timelines and perspectives, which keeps the audience engaged and adds depth to the story.Relevant Themes: The screenplay explores themes of ambition, betrayal, friendship, power, and the impact of technology on society, all of which are relevant to contemporary audiences.Weaknesses:

Historical Accuracy: The screenplay takes some creative liberties with the true story, which may not appeal to those seeking a completely factual account.Pacing: The pacing can be uneven at times, with some scenes feeling rushed while others drag.Emotional Depth: While the characters are well-developed, the screenplay could delve deeper into their emotional lives and relationships. Measurable Scores (1-10): Measurable Scores (1-10):

Premise/Concept: 9

Plot: 8

Characters: 9

Dialogue: 10

Pacing: 7

Structure: 8

Theme: 9

Originality: 8

Marketability: 9

Overall Impression: 9 Overall Comments:

The Social Network is a well-crafted screenplay with a compelling story, strong characters, sharp dialogue, and relevant themes. It is an engaging and thought-provoking exploration of the rise of Facebook and the complex personalities behind it. While it takes some creative liberties with the true story and could benefit from a more consistent pace and deeper emotional exploration, it is overall a highly impressive and marketable script.



Recommendation: Highly recommend for production.

Where do we go from here? After I was done playing with The Social Network, I put in a ton of other screenplays. What I found was that I felt Gemini was generous with its ratings of scripts, but mostly accurate with its synopses of those stories. I even fed in a few of my own screenplays, even some bad ones which still rated highly, but I felt like the program accurately pulled out some of my own issues with them. I will say, it seemed to have a problem with comedies, often citing set pieces as unrealistic. At no point could I get it to give a screenplay lower than a rating of 6, even scripts for movies I think we would all agree are awful. So, at the end of the day, I don't think the process is perfect, but I do think it's interesting that these kinds of services are becoming accessible to people at home, without having to pay lots of money for them, like we've seen other places charge. And the more you add to your prompt, the more you can get back. Right now, it's only available for advanced, but I think uploading PDFs will become standard in the near future, as the computing power behind Gemini gets stronger. Anyway, this is where we're at. Use these tools wisely.

Let me know if you've tried it in the comments.