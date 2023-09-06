That dark smoke coming out of every action vlogger’s chimney right now is an indication that a new GoPro has officially been announced. And thank goodness too, it was starting to feel like there weren’t any solid 4K+ capable action cams on the market anymore.

Just kidding, there are plenty out there. Even with GoPro having released their HERO11 Black just about a year ago (which we reviewed here), it’s always exciting to check out a new offering and explore what innovations the team has been able to fix next.

Honestly, this new GoPro HERO12 Black does look to be one of the brand’s best iterations in quite some time with up to two times the runtime, 5.3K video, and new audio sync support—plus a still very affordable $399 price tag.

Let’s take a look at the newest GoPro to see if it might be right for you.

Introducing the GoPro HERO12 Black Built on the groundbreaking performance of its predecessor, as mentioned above the HERO12 Black is set to blow it out of the water with up to two times longer runtimes thanks to its completely redesigned power management system. It’s also getting even better high dynamic range video in 5.3K (and 4K) video resolution, plus support for Bluetooth audio devices—including Apple AirPods. “HERO12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture. Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro’s 21 years of experience and our passion for helping you capture and share your life in an immersive, dream-like way that makes you and your audience feel like you’re right there again,reliving your favorite experiences in vivid detail.” — GoPro CEO and Founder NicholasWoodman The HERO12 Black does appear to be aimed at both amateurs and professionals alike, but should actually have some higher-end features too than previous updates with new GP-Log and available LUTs for more control with your color and grading in post. There’s also new wireless timecode sync and optimized encoding to help with the workflow and transfer with your NLE of choice.

Max Lens Mod 2.0 Accessories There also should be plenty of other update features, too, ranging from improved video stabilization to new capabilities unlocked by GoPro’s inclusion of their new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessories, which is set to unlock the market’s widest 177-degree field of view at 4K/60p recording for the GoPro. This Max Lens Mod 2.0 overall should be a pretty big selling point for this new GoPro as it can be used to capture video and photos in three field-of-view settings including a Max Wide, Max SuperView, and GoPro’s all-new Max HyperView mode. These new settings make use of the Hero12 Black’s large 8:7 sensor to enable perspectives that are a reported 36 percent wider than when capturing normal widescreen video, and 48 percent taller when shooting vertical video when compared to the Hero12 Black’s standard lens. All ideal features for unlocking a true “feels like you’re there” effect when recording POV footage, a hallmark of GoPro’s core action and adventure vlogger-style content creator market. The GoPro HERO12 Black with the Max Lens Mod 2.0 Credit: GoPro

Specs and Availability There’s plenty more to say about this new GoPro HERO12 Black, and we’ll undoubtedly find out more as the hands-on reviews and stress test videos start to trickle out after this announcement. However, with a 27MP image sensor at its 5.3K/60p video recording settings, plus improved battery life, image stabilization, and Bluetooth capabilities, the HERO12 Black should immediately become the industry leader for the action camera marketplace, and a great option to consider if you want the best of the line today. 27MP with Improved Performance

5.3K60/4K120/2.7K240 Video, 27MP Photos

HyperSmooth 6.0 Image Stabilization

Front and Rear LCD Screens

Bluetooth Audio Connectivity and Control

33' Waterproof without Housing

8x Slow-Motion Video

1720mAh Capacity Rechargeable Battery The GoPro HERO12 Black is available to order online and is expected to be available in stores globally on September 13, 2023.