When it was first announced, it almost felt like one of those weird April Fools' pranks camera companies pull from time to time. But nope, the GoPro MISSION 1 Pro ILS is a real micro-cinema camera with a 50MP 1” image sensor capable of 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate video recording.

It also really costs $700, which is still kind of insane if you think about it. Yet, despite these high-end specs and low-end price point, a lot of the camera still feels like something you have to see to believe.

And while the GoPro MISSION 1 Pro ILS is out and available to buy or rent, if you want more proof of what the camera can do for high-end cinematic video, the best place to look is online demos that are starting to flood YouTube. Let’s check out a few.

GoPro MISSION 1 Pro ILS Demos As mentioned above, the GoPro MISSION 1 Pro ILS is a unique micro-cinema camera squeezed into an action-camera form factor. Along with its 50MP sensor and top video recording specs, the camera also features some dedicated low-light capture capabilities, 14 stops of dynamic range, a 159° field of view, and some enhanced zooming modes that can help ensure that shooters don’t miss any of the action. But how does it actually pull off what it claims? Let’s check out some demos below.

Price and Availability As you can see in the demos, particularly in the first one, Abe Kislevitz , the appeal of the GoPro MISSION 1 Pro ILS might still be with those who are looking for something between an action cam and a cinema camera. Its small form factor and decades of design understanding of what makes a camera tough and durable are clearly solid selling points. But as you can see in the demo footage shared around, it also looks capable of capturing high-end video and pulling off unique, creative cinematic looks, shots, and moments. It all comes down to how you use it. If you want to try it yourself, here are the full specs and purchase options. 50MP 1" Sensor & GP3 Processor

Micro Four Thirds Lens Mount

8K30 & 4K120 Open Gate (4:3) Capture

8K60, 4K240, & 1080p960 Video Recording

HDR, 10-Bit, GP-Log2, & Timecode Sync

Enhanced Low-Light & Dynamic Range

32-Bit Float Audio Recording

Larger OLED Display

Improved Runtimes & Thermal Performance

Raw Image Capture & Bursts up to 60 fps