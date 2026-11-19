GTA VI is out today... finally. It arrives after two delays and a year later than first planned, and it sends the series back to the Florida-inspired Vice City. So it's the perfect time, we thought, to look at the movies Rockstar has been borrowing from as inspiration for nearly 30 years. (Yeah, wild, 30 years.)

Every era of GTA has a film lineage, from '60s British car chases to Scarface, the '90s hood films and Michael Mann.

In 2012, Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar and lead writer, told The New York Times, "I suppose what we've borrowed from cinema is cinematography. We haven't borrowed a lot structurally. We've borrowed from TV structurally, we've borrowed from long-form novels structurally. Even a short game like Max Payne is 10, 12 hours long. It's several action movies back to back, in terms of how the story works."

Video games have gotten more cinematic and story-based as technology has evolved, so we can't wait to see what GTA VI has in store. Let's start with where it all began.

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It All Started with '60s Car Chases

Before GTA went 3D, the GTA: London 1969 expansion took us to Swinging London. Blair Renaud, map designer and sound director, told VICE they had a list of films to watch as inspiration.

"It was our homework to watch old 1960s English movies—anything with a car chase in it, basically—to get a feel. I remember watching Bullitt and The Italian Job. You had to immerse yourself in this world and see what ideas would spring up. I learned the entire layout of London to get the map right. I've never been to London, but I feel like I know where everything is."

The game's promotional art also copies Michael Caine's pose from the Get Carter poster. Sam Houser himself grew up on The Getaway and The French Connection, per PC Gamer.

Liberty City and the Gangster Movie

In 2001, GTA III moved the series into 3D, and it morphed into a mob movie. Sam Houser described the game as an homage to gangster movies and named Goodfellas in particular. He told IGN

"DMA's and Rockstar's ambition with the game was to make the first interactive gangster movie. To do this, it needed characters, personality, and very high-quality presentation. ... For want of a better description (and I know how much everyone likes genres), the game is like a cross between a gangster movie and an RPG (Zelda meets Goodfellas?), with the most intense action and driving gameplay. All of these elements are the game, and the presentation is the experience as much as the gameplay, because we are trying to bring a world to life."

Dan Houser has also cited Taxi Driver and The Warriors.

Vice City Is Totally Miami Vice

Everyone assumes Vice City is Scarface, and for good reason. After all, the game features a Cuban-era Miami drug empire and a mansion shootout. Rockstar has confirmed as much. In a 2002 GameSpot Q&A, Aaron Garbut (at the time the company's art director) said:

"As with Grand Theft Auto III, we watched a lot of films and pored over every book we could find. The whole team also went to Miami and did a lot of research themselves. We got a lot of inspiration from Scarface, Carlito’s Way, and, of course, Miami Vice."

But the TV show mattered more than the Pacino movie. Sam Houser said Scarface was a childhood favorite, but it didn't look like exactly what they wanted.

"But the thing that was more of a direct influence was Miami Vice, because it's a little bit later," Sam Houser told Edge. "Scarface is earlier, like '83, and it kind of looks it, but Miami Vice was '84 to '89, about five seasons, 110 or so episodes, and I've seen them all many times."

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Credit: Rockstar

San Andreas Recreates '90s LA

In 2004, San Andreas moved to early-'90s Los Santos and pulled from the films of John Singleton and the Hughes Brothers.

The BFI's George Bass ties CJ's push to escape his past to Boyz n the Hood and Carlito's Way, the casino missions to Casino, and one driving sequence directly to Bullitt. These films also shaped how the game was made.

According to Rolling Stone, there are deep connections to the LA music and film scene of the period. Producer DJ Pooh has a co-writing credit on the game and also co-wrote the comedy Friday, using screenwriting software Singleton gave him.

Young Maylay voices Carl Johnson, while Shawn Fonteno (friend to Ice Cube) plays Franklin Clinton in GTA V.

"I remember Pooh telling us he met these video game creator dudes," Fonteno told Rolling Stone. "I wasn't taking it serious... but it was the Grand Theft Auto series."

GTA IV Turned to European Influences

In 2008, Sam Houser described a shift away from Goodfellas, Boyz n the Hood, and Miami Vice toward Eastern European organized crime. He told 1UP:

"We felt that the Italian mob thing had been done to death a little bit. I think we've got some good Italian mobsters in this game, but they're not leading the game. I'm a big, big fan of The Sopranos—how could I not be?—but I also feel as if that stuff's had its run. We also read a bunch of books and did a bunch of research on it, and the more we dug into it, the guys who are in this day and age the real-deal thugs—the real-deal gangsters—are the Eastern Europeans, these new transplants from different parts of Eastern Europe ... These new guys off the boat, they're coming with something to prove, and they mean business. They are f***ing fearless.

There are still plenty of nods to favorite films. Far Out calls the bank job in "Three Leaf Clover" an almost direct reference to Heat and points to a car-versus-train chase lifted from The French Connection.

GTA V Is Like a Michael Mann Movie

Speaking of Heat. GTA V built its story around heists and shootouts that feel similar to those in Mann's masterpiece crime film.

Plenty have threaded those connections. GameSpot points to a score partly composed by Tangerine Dream, who scored early Mann films, and to a Los Santos that looks like Mann's gritty LA.

Thief gets credit, too, as a neo-noir that helped build GTA V's atmosphere.

Are you playing GTA VI already?