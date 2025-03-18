Video games have some of the best storytelling in all of media right now, and that's what makes them such valuable properties for adaptation into films. But as I am sure you know, a lot of these video game movies have a terrible reputation for sucking. At least they did for a while. It feels like, recently, Hollywood has a better handle on what these stories can be.

And we've got some really fun movies because of that.

Let's go over seven of the best video game movies.

Let's dive in.

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Director: Jeff Fowler

Writers: Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington

Cast: Ben Schwartz (Sonic, voice) Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) Idris Elba (Knuckles) Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog)

I really like this trilogy of movies. They're sort of the perfect blend of what makes the games fun, but they have solid stories and laughs that make them feel like movies first and not just marketing materials. However, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is by far the best in the franchise, as you can see from its rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Writer: Matthew Fogel

Cast:

Chris Pratt (Mario, voice)



Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach, voice)



Charlie Day (Luigi, voice)



Jack Black (Bowser, voice) I think turning these movies into animated films works best because it really preserves the characters from the games and also there's a lot of room for the fantastical elements to translate to screen. This is a charming movie that understands paying homage to the game while having a fun story at its center.

3. Gran Turismo Director: Neill Blomkamp

Writers: Jason Hall, Zach Baylin

Cast: Archie Madekwe (Jann Mardenborough) David Harbour (Jack Salter) Orlando Bloom (Danny Moore)

This had a good spin on it. It took the soul of the racing game but was able to translate it into real life and provide real stakes. It was based on a true story that celebrated the game and did a good job of bringing humanity to its center.

4. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Director: Simon West

Writer: Patrick Massett, John Zinman

Cast: Angelina Jolie (Lara Croft) Jon Voight (Lord Richard Croft) Daniel Craig (Alex West)

Perhaps this is on here due to nostalgia, but I remember seeing this in theaters in 2001, and it was formative. I totally understood what drew me (then in like 7th grade) to the game and Angelina Jolie was a bonafide star having a blast in the role.

5. Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Directors: Hironobu Sakaguchi, Motonori Sakakibara

Writers: Al Reinert, Jeff Vintar, Hironobu Sakaguchi (story)

Cast (Voice): Ming-Na Wen (Doctor Aki Ross) Alec Baldwin (Captain Gray Edwards) Donald Sutherland (Dr. Sid) James Woods (General Hein) Ving Rhames (Ryan) Steve Buscemi (Neil) Peri Gilpin (Jane)

This was a groundbreaking movie thanks to its CGI. I haven't seen it in years, but I remember feeling like I was being sucked into a video game. You had the experience of being there and it wasn't reliant on our world.

6. Uncharted Director: Ruben Fleischer

Writers: Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway

Cast: Tom Holland (Nathan Drake) Mark Wahlberg (Victor "Sully" Sullivan) Sophia Ali (Chloe Frazer)

I love adventure movies. This movie just had fun set pieces that feel like a video game and a lot of different "levels" to the story that make you feel like you're progressing while the character arcs.

7. Five Nights at Freddy's Director: Emma Tammi

Writers: Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi, Seth Cuddeback

Cast: Josh Hutcherson (Mike Schmidt) Elizabeth Lail (Vanessa) Piper Rubio (Abby)

A horror movie with a fun ending, this movie takes the essence of the fear in the game and turns it into a reality. Again, it finds human stakes for us to care about and locks us into the world.

Summing Up The 7 Best Video Game Movies These are my picks, but you may have some titles of your own you want to see on here. I always want to hear about more movies I need to check out. Video games are hard to translate, but as people search for more IP, these films are inevitable. The more good ones, the better.

Let me know what you think in the comments.