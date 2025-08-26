Ideally designed for medium format cameras, the new Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 is a fresh and fast take on the standard zoom that could actually be a fun option for all types of creative shooters.

Covering a wide-angle to portrait-length field of view, and featuring a bright f/2.8-4 maximum aperture range, this zoom is a nice single-lens option for everyday shooting and working with subjects ranging from vast landscapes to environmental portraits.

Here’s what you need to know about the Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4.

The New Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E Designed as an everyday flexible focal length, the Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 will feature a useful zoom range that has been optimized to help capture everything from landscapes to city scenes to portraiture. Also, with its bright f/2.8-4 maximum aperture range, it can offer great control over depth of field and is suitable for working in low-light conditions. The optical design is quite optimized as well as it includes a trio of aspherical elements and five low-dispersion glass elements, which reduce distortion and color fringing to ensure high sharpness and accurate rendering to match the demands of 100MP medium format sensors.

Fast and Intuitive Operation and Design The lens also features an upgraded focus system that utilizes both a stepping motor and a small, lightweight focusing group to help achieve fast and responsive autofocus performance. This internal focusing design also benefits manual focus operation for smoother, more predictable handling. The lens includes a streamlined metal lens barrel that features dedicated focus and zoom rings along with an assignable control ring, which can be set to shutter speed, aperture setting, ISO, EV, or even the subject type when used with the X2D II's subject detection mode.

Price and Availability The Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 is available to preorder, with units expected to start shipping soon. Here are the full specs and purchase options: Medium Format | f/2.8-4 to f/32

28-76mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Bright Standard Zoom

Integrated Leaf Shutter, 1/4000 sec Sync

Linear Stepping AF Motor, Internal Focus

Minimum Focus Distance: 1.3'