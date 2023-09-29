Since first being announced as an ambitious crowdfunding project on Indiegogo, the HoverAir X1 has flown far above any expectations. After finishing its campaign with over $1.8 million in funding provided by over 5,000 backers, the HoverAir X1 is finally here to purchase on the open market.

Billed as a pocket-sized self-flying aerial camera designed for ease-of-use and small storage, the HoverAir X1 promises to be a gamechanger in, at least, how it approaches camera drone functionality. Designed specifically for drone novices, you don’t even need to download an app to send the HoverAir X1 into the air.

Let’s take a look at this super tiny and easy-to-use innovative new camera drone and explore if it might be a good pick for any simple drone video needs.

Introducing the HoverAir X1 Weighing in at just under 4.5 ounces the HoverAir X1 instantly became one of the tiniest flyable cameras on the market. With its foldable enclosed design, you can literally fit this thing in your pocket (as long as it's a bigger jacket pocket though) or a small bag. You don’t need a case, which is often a burden for drone setup and work. Now, it’s worth mentioning that—with its $350 price tag—this isn’t a DJI Mavic 3 or anything here. The HoverAir 3 is equipped with a smaller camera capable of shooting 2.7K (2704 x 1520) video at 30p, or Full HD at 60p and Full HD HDR at 30p. The X1 can also shoot 12 mp JPEG photos as well. Still, these video specs should be at least passable for some online content uses. Whether that be a quick insert shot or some aerial photos or clips to add a little bit of variety to one of your bigger projects. If you do want higher-end 4K video, you might be ready to look at the pricier pro drone options.

5 Self Flying Modes A look at the different self-flying modes for the HoverAir X1 Credit: HoverAir What’s most interesting though might simply be itself-flying features. You don’t need to be a drone nerd to figure the HoverAir X1 out, and in fact, it’s really designed for amateurs or beginners. You don’t even need to use an app as you can easily set it to one of its flight modes and launch it yourself. (Although there is an app that does provide more in-depth controls than the simple options on the drone body.) Its five pre-programmed flight modes are programmed to capture either cinematic photos or video and include hover, follow, zoom out, orbit, and bird’s eye options for different aerial maneuvers. The hover mode in particular appears to be the primary one though as the camera will follow its user at speeds up to 12.4 mph. The Zoom can provide gradual camera moves further away from the subject to reveal more environment, and the Orbit will tell the aerial camera to revolve around the user at a specifiable distance. As you might expect, the Bird’s Eye mode will fly straight above the subject and shoot directly downwards.