According to some recent reports online , it appears that the next-gen versions of HoverAir’s self-flying camera drone series are on their way—and they’re looking even more capable of recording you (or your targeted subjects) in some pristine 8K aerial video.

As a follow-up to the original, pocket-sized HoverAir X1 model ( which we covered when first launched ), these new versions will be an 8K X1 Pro and an X1 Pro Max, with the latter being able to offer 8K video recording. Both drones will have the same small, foldable design and a surprising amount of flying and control perks.

Let’s check out what we know about these new self-flying, selfie-taking, HoverAir drones.

The New HoverAir X1 Pro and X1 Pro Max HoverAir X1 Pro HoverAir Let’s look first at the upcoming X1 Pro which is set to offer 4K video at up to 60 fps, as well as Full HD at up to 120 fps—both respectable numbers for a drone and camera so tiny. The X1 Pro is set to feature a Type ½ CMOS sensor with a 17mm-equivalent lens that should be perfect for those looking to have a light and easy camera drone option to self-fly itself following you or another subject. The X1 Pro should also feature an auto-follow speed up to 26 mph and a max tracking speed of 37 mph and will feature multiple different tracking modes along with a runtime of just over 15 minutes. The new X1 Pro Max should be even more powerful with capabilities of recording 8K video at up to 30 fps, 4K at up to 120 fps, and 4K HDR at up to 60 fps in 10-bit HLG. The sensor will be a slightly bigger one as a Type 1/1.3 CMOS sensor with a 16mm lens.