If you’ve worked in photo editing or have friends who work in the space, then you’ve probably heard of Imagen and its AI-powered photo editing tools. Trusted by over 100,000 professional photographers, Imagen has proven to be a helpful tool for those looking to utilize AI to speed up their color correction and editing workflows.

However, this was only available to photographers… until now. Imagen has announced that the company is expanding into video with Imagen Video , a new AI-powered video editing tool that offers fully automated, frame-accurate color correction, enhanced with flexible capabilities that make personalization effortless, at no cost for now.

Let’s take a look at how Imagen plans to use its core platform and experience with photographers’ unique editing style to bring the same results and proven technology to one of the most time-consuming and technical parts of video post-production.

Imagen Video Introduced

So, what’s cool about Imagen Video is how it will allow editors to choose between AI-powered Profiles or apply their technical, creative, or complete LUTs directly within the AI workflow. Coming soon, this flexible, project-level approach preserves creative intent while delivering the speed and consistency Imagen is known for.

Users will be able to manually assign LUTs to specific clip groups and follow a structured, milestone-driven process with visual progress tracking.

This capability was built in response to direct user feedback and is designed for professionals who require full control over color styling, especially when working across varied lighting conditions, camera formats, or client-defined looks. Whether applying a technical base LUT or layering a creative LUT for mood, Imagen ensures high-quality results across every frame.

Fine-Tunable AI Profiles

Talent AI Profiles on Imagen Video Credit: Imagen

Imagen also offers “Profile Adjustments,” allowing editors to fine-tune AI Profiles with subtle changes to exposure, contrast, color temperature, and more. This ensures that each project reflects the editor’s intended style precisely and consistently. And with “Correct Color Again,” editors can apply a different AI Profile to any completed project without re-uploading footage. This makes it easy to explore alternate looks or refine the result.

“Personalization is at the heart of great editing, and it’s what Imagen is built on. With new capabilities like custom LUT support and Profile Adjustments, Imagen Video gives editors full creative control, combined with the same time-saving power that redefined photo editing.” — Yotam Gil, co-founder and CEO of Imagen.

Designed to work seamlessly with Adobe Premiere Pro, Imagen Video intelligently analyzes every clip, applies consistent corrections, and helps editors maintain a cohesive look from start to finish. By combining AI efficiency with full creative control, it simplifies post-production while keeping quality and style firmly in the hands of the editor.

Price and Availability

Imagen Video is built for professionals working across varied lighting conditions, cameras, and fast delivery timelines. From wedding films to branded content and commercial projects, Imagen delivers consistent, professional results without the need to grade frame by frame.