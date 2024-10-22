While AI continues to evolve mostly in the film and video world in post-production, we are seeing more and more camera manufacturers attempt to find new ways for AI algorithms to improve video recording. Of course, there’s only so much that AI can do for video capture and autofocus. But unlike the higher-end cinema cameras which don’t really need AI so much, these easy-to-use action cameras are more ready for AI improvements.

The new Ace Pro 2 from Insta360 is the latest action cam to get some new AI features as this updated model is set to include some enhanced AI capabilities, along with some updated audio capture specs, a larger touchscreen, and an overall more robust design.

Let’s take a look at the new Ace Pro 2 and explore how you can let AI assist your action shots.

Introducing the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Featuring a large 1/1.3-inch sensor that is capable of capturing up to 8K at 30fps resolution, the new Ace Pro 2 offers an automatic HDR mode and includes some improved low-light performance. The action cam also features a wide-angle lens which was developed by Leica and will allow for a 157-degree field of view. It can also capture 8K photos and will include a built-in microphone that has been improved as well. The Ace Pro 2 will also have a back 2.5-inch touchscreen live-view display that will be able to flip up and be used as a front or rear-facing display alongside another front 0.7-inch display that will provide a view of active settings. This updated action cam will also include a built-in FlowState feature that will use a scene-detection algorithm to stabilize your shots so they come out more balanced and professional-looking. There’s also a battery update that will allow users to capture 1080p 24fps video for up to three hours of runtime.

New AI Features The Ace Pro 2 is also set to include some new AI features including an AI Highlights Assistant that will help shooters find the best moments from their videos and automatically deliver the highlights for review. You’ll also be able to craft your next reel or TikTok and have it already prepped on your phone with the Insta360 app. Auto-editing, one-tap templates, and creative Shot Lab effects can also be easily toggled in the app interface. There’s also an AI Selfie Stick Eraser which will help eliminate your selfie stick mount for an invisible appearance. This is all powered by a new dual-chip design which features one pro-level imaging chip and one 5nm AI chip for improved image quality and performance. The pro imaging chip will handle processing and noise reduction, while the AI chip will handle further processing and overall camera performance for a seamless experience. This dual-chip build will enable more shooting modes with higher specifications, such as 8K 30fps video, 4K 60fps Active HDR, and upgraded PureVideo.

Price and Availability The new Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is available to pre-order with units expected to start shipping soon. Here are the full specs and purchase options: Capture up to 8K30 Action Footage

1/1.3" CMOS Sensor, Active HDR Capture

157° Wide-Angle Leica f/2.6 Lens

FlowState Stabilization, Horizon Lock

Voice & Gesture Control, 39' Waterproof

2.5" Flip Touchscreen, 0.7" Front Screen

3-Hour Runtime, Fast Charging

2x Video & 2.5x Photo Digital Zoom

Built-In Microphones, Wind Reduction

Multiple Selectable Video Modes