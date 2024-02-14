Who are we to speculate too heavily on the raging action camera wars going on between brands like GoPro and Insta360 (among others). Alas, we're never granted peace in this never-ending feud. While GoPro might still have name-brand recognition in the industry, action cams like the Insta360 Ace Pro have become quite popular as well.

This new (version 1.0.35) firmware update for the Ace Pro action camera in particular should heat things just a bit more. War is persistent. The Insta360 Ace Pro is set to add an Active HDR toggle, a new webcam mode, plus extended support for clarity zoom—along with some other notable features as well.

Let’s take a look at this new update and share how you can get your action cam better set up.

Insta360 Ace Pro Firmware Update 1.0.35 Released back in November of last year, the Insta360 Ace Pro is one of the better non-360-degree action cameras on the market—and specifically one of the better ones from the Chinese company Insta360 (despite what its name might imply). The biggest updates with this new firmware release might simply be this new Active HDR toggle which will allow users to switch it on or off as they see fit. You’ll also be able to swipe up in different recording modes to view the shooting parameters and switch the Active HDR on or off as well. There’s also now support for a webcam mode up to 1080p 30fps with some optional facial detection for zooming in or out. There are some more video shooting modes supporting Clarity Zoom now as well. Here are the rest of the firmware update features: Sharpness is now on the shooting parameters page and can be adjusted independently in different modes

Gesture Control stores the last used settings (record a video or take a photo)

The time to start recording or to take a photo is shorter

The time to zoom in or out of footage during recording is shorter

The Insta360 Ace Pro Action Camera Overall, this is a pretty solid update for a pretty solid action camera. If you’re interested in checking it out yourself, it’s got some solid specs and is worth considering despite it being one of the more “expensive” options coming in at $449. Here are the specs and purchase options. Capture up to 8K24 Action Footage

1/1.3" 48MP Sensor, Active HDR Capture

151° Wide-Angle Leica f/2.6 Lens

FlowState Stabilization, Horizon Lock

Voice & Gesture Control, 32' Waterproof

2.4" Flip Touchscreen, 0.7" Front Screen

90-Minute Runtime, Fast Charging

2x Video & 2.5x Photo Digital Zoom

Directional/Stereo Audio, Wind Reduction

Multiple Selectable Video Modes