Believe it or not, but Apple has introduced another new iPhone model. Despite tariff concerns and anticipated rising costs, the new iPhone 17 isn’t going to be too much more expensive. However, for those who might be interested in the latest Apple smartphone for their mobile filmmaking and content creation possibilities, there’s actually a good deal to like—and perhaps a good deal to still not like when comparing an iPhone to your traditional digital mirrorless and cinema cameras.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest iPhone models.

The New iPhone 17 and 17 Pro iPhone 17 Credit: Apple So, the big news is that these new iPhone 17 models will be powered by an all-new A19 Pro chip, the most powerful and efficient chip for the iPhone yet. This new chip will enable more advanced camera systems, next-level gaming, and Apple Intelligence to develop further. “iPhone 17 Pro is by far the most powerful iPhone we’ve ever made, with a stunning new design rebuilt from the inside out to maximize performance and deliver an enormous leap in battery life. With three 48MP Fusion cameras, a new Center Stage front camera experience, and pro-level video features, the creative opportunities are endless. iPhone 17 Pro sets a new standard for the smartphone industry and is a massive upgrade for our most demanding users.” — Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are both set to deliver some of Apple’s best-ever performance with some enormous leaps in battery life, as well as the introduction of three 48MP Fusion cameras, which will include a main, ultra wide, and an all-new telephoto option, which will all offer the equivalent of eight lenses.

ProRES RAW and Apple Log 2 For smartphone filmmakers, the iPhone 17 Pro models will also include some industry-first video features, which Apple claims are designed specifically for pro filmmakers and content creators. These new features will most notably be highlighted by ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock. These new features will aim to help your iPhone better integrate even more seamlessly into your largest and smallest productions. Both models feature the Ceramic Shield 2 front cover with 3x better scratch resistance, and for the first time, Ceramic Shield protects the back of iPhone. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will also introduce a new Center Stage front camera that will feature the first square front camera sensor on iPhone, which promises to offer a wider field of view and higher resolution for photos. This Center Stage front camera can also enable ultra-stabilized video in 4K HDR, which users can now record on the front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual Capture. Finally, we’ll explore this more later, but this new iPhone will also feature other specs like Dolby Vision HDR recording, 4K120 fps, ProRes Log, and support for ACES. Genlock is also set to be supported by a new Blackmagic Design Camera ProDock, and ProRes RAW will be supported by Final Cut Camera and Blackmagic Camera, with APIs available to developers for further updates.