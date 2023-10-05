As we covered earlier this week, certain models of the iPhone 15 were experiencing overheating issues due to being pushed too hard by video and third-party apps. To the company’s credit, Apple responded quickly and has a new iOS 17 update ready to release which is set to resolve these bugs.

Let’s take a look at iOS update 17.0.3 and explore what this new release actually does, and how you should be able to get back to all your smartphone filmmaking and videography needs.

iPhone 15 Overheating Issues Reportedly Resolved With reports of certain iPhone 15 models overheating and shutting down coming out last week, there were lots of rumors and speculation online about what was actually causing these issues and debates about what Apple might be able—or not able—to do about them. However, in an exclusive with Forbes, Apple representatives did confirm that these overheating issues existed and that they were both aware of them and hard at work developing a solution. “We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhones to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity.” A quote from Apple via Forbes. The overheating could become so bad that certain iPhone 15 models would shut off if they were being used too much and getting too hot (a preventative measure that Apple installed to keep the phone from receiving permanent damage from the heat).