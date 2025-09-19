As we’ve seen in the past, adding a global shutter to an already great camera can be a great way to kick that product’s usability up quite a bit. When Sony announced that it was adding a global shutter to the new a9 III , it really put the mirrorless camera on the map for filmmakers looking for greater camera control and more filmmaking capabilities.

Well, according to reports online, Apple is possibly looking at doing the same with its iPhone cameras, too. Here’s what you need to know.

A Rumored Global Shutter iPhone According to Y.M. Cinema Magazine , new patents reveal that Apple is developing a global shutter sensor for the iPhone. The report cites a new 3-floor stack design that explains how Apple’s global shutter sensor will be able to process information all at once. Here are the three floors of the 3-floor stack design from the patent: Floor 1 is the light catcher.

Floor 2 is a small waiting room.

Floor 3 is the tiny meter that turns the light into numbers. This method would be more optimal than the usual “rolling” method that we associate with rolling shutter sensors, which are more common and what Apple has used for iPhone models in the past.

What This Could Mean for iPhone Filmmakers For iPhone filmmakers, this could be very big news as it would give iPhones a leg-up on many mirrorless and cinema cameras that don’t offer global shutter. If you’re shooting scenes with lots of action and movement, including whip pans or other moves where the camera needs to bounce and weave, then a global shutter will vastly improve its performance. Your viewers will be able to see everything more naturally and without those annoying rolling shutter aberrations. You’ll also be able to better work with different types of lighting and get better results when shooting in chaotic lighting environments like music concerts or anything else with lots of LEDs.