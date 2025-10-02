Recently, entertainment news has felt like "all artificial intelligence, 24/7," especially with the announcement of both an AI actor and an AI director, not to mention the numerous new AI technologies emerging every day.

But James Cameron has a message for filmmakers worried about artificial intelligence replacing creative talent. He says it's not going to happen.

His confidence is rooted in how he built a "creative culture" while working on his new film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, where he sees why human artists are irreplaceable.

In an interview with Variety, Cameron said he's now getting what he calls "first look finals" on shots, meaning VFX work is approved on the first review. Usually, that's unheard of, and a shot has dozens of changes before it's ready for production.

Cameron is protecting the human element in filmmaking while making his process more efficient. Here's what you can learn from him.

Stop Thinking in Shots, Start Thinking in Flow

Cameron doesn't let his VFX team get lost in technical minutiae. When reviewing work, he asks them storytelling questions, like, "What is the most important thing about the shot and why? What is its narrative purpose? What are we saying with this shot?"

He pushes them to consider why a shot exists at all, encouraging them to think about how it connects to surrounding moments rather than treating it as an isolated piece of work.

This approach transforms technical artists into a kind of storyteller. They internalize the narrative purpose behind their work. Cameron wants to give them "a little bit of that storytelling magic dust to own for themselves."

The director acknowledges that his VFX team goes "way down the rabbit hole, much deeper than me, on the technical side, and are far more capable technically than I am."

Rather than micromanaging every detail, he's teaching them to understand the story deeply enough to make their own creative choices.

The most compelling VFX work happens when effects serve the narrative rather than overshadow it. Building strong creative teams requires establishing a clear framework like this that allows for creativity, while expectations are also clear.

Why AI Can't Replace Human Storytellers

Giving his team these creative tools is why "the [generative] AI stuff is never going to take the place of that," he said.

"We need our artists. It's artists in control of the process," he added.

The creative culture he's building depends on human judgment, emotional intelligence, and instincts. The VFX process on Avatar: Fire and Ash requires artists who understand narrative flow and can make creative decisions aligned with the story's emotional core. An AI will never be able to intuit that, no matter how sophisticated the technology becomes.

Earlier in the interview, Cameron discussed the intuition he brings to a project like this, mentioning that "filmmaking is subconscious and can’t be quantified." He continued:

"It’s every detail, every blade of grass, every flicker of fire, all of the lighting interactions, and you get so down into the weeds that it takes stepping back and seeing the film to realize that there’s a big unconscious driver that’s running underneath all of that detail that’s telling you when you’ve got the essence of the moment. And so when I see the film, I go, 'Oh, that actually works. I actually feel what I’m supposed to be feeling.'"

Make the Finish Joyful, Not Just Functional

Cameron admitted that the Avatar: Fire and Ash production was "fraught," but the finish has been "kind of crazily joyful" because the creative culture is so well-established.

When your team feels creatively empowered rather than just checking off technical tasks, the work can become more satisfying for everyone.

AI may eventually handle some technical tasks, but the directors who get the best work from their teams are those who help artists understand the story they're trying to tell and trust them to solve problems creatively within that framework.