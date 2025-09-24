I could (and have) spent a great deal of time envisioning what I would feel would be a better version of the latest Star Wars sequels. As a lifelong fan of the series and a fervent reader of the extended universe, there were endless possibilities for the new movies (helmed by J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson, briefly) to take. Instead, we got... well. You know.

But it turns out series star John Boyega (who also featured in sci-fi cult hit Attack the Block) has spent some time thinking on this, too.

"If I was a producer on Star Wars from the beginning," John Boyega said at Florida Supercon 2025 (via the Popverse), "you would have had a whole completely different thing."

Do tell.

"It would be mad," said Boyega. "First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We're not doing that. The first thing we're going to do is fulfill their story, fulfill their legacy. We're going to make a good moment of handing on the baton."

Boyega's films (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker) drew considerable ire for killing off beloved original trilogy characters like Han and Luke. Carrie Fisher's Leia also died in the series, but more out of necessity following the actor's passing.

"Our new characters will not be OP'd [overpowered] in these movies," Boyega said. "They won't just grab stuff and know what to do with it. No. You've got to struggle like every other character in this franchise. I'd do that."

Okay! We love to hear about character development around here!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Credit: Disney

"I'd look to the Old Republic stories," Boyega said. "And see what we can add to the continuation of that. I would definitely want to see Force Unleashed stories in there. I would try to expand the Star Wars universe as much as possible while respecting the lore. If we're expanding the lore, we have to do it in within the respective boundaries that stay true."

Instead of largely ignoring the expanded universe that fans like me have cherished for decades, Boyega would have mined it for inspiration. The Old Republic refers to a period set thousands of years before the original Star Wars films. This era was explored mainly through video games like Knights of the Old Republic.

Force Unleashed was a video game series that took place between Episodes III and IV. It followed Starkiller, Darth Vader's secret apprentice.

When Boyega mentions these, he's saying he would have drawn from the rich expanded universe (now called "Legends" since Disney declared most of it non-canon, boo hiss) rather than creating entirely new storylines.

Boyega's criticism zeroed in hard on Luke Skywalker's fate in The Last Jedi. Which... yeah.

"But Luke Skywalker wouldn't be disappearing on a rock. Hell no. Standing there and he's, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more," he said.

His frustration with Luke's "Force projection" sacrifice in Johnson's film echoes complaints from fans who wanted to see the legendary Jedi Master in full action one last time.

Look, we don't want to start this whole debate again (I lived through those internet wars already), and I actually liked a lot about these films as a diehard fan. But when one of the series' key actors sees room for improvement and pitches ideas like these, it reminds us all of what could have been.

May the Force be with you, etc.