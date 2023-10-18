This week, a Martin Scorsese movie comes out and I can feel the electricity in the air. Possibly the greatest living filmmaker is taking us on a three-and-a-half-hour journey into greed, murder, malice, and even love within the Osage people at the turn of the century.

Killers of the Flower Moonhad quite the journey from book to screen, with Apple agreeing to foot its $200+ million budget.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone as well as Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser. It's set to be a Western epic. Recently, Scorsese took CBS Sunday Morning behind the scenes of the film.

Check it out below.

Filming "Killers of the Flower Moon" Scorsese has a lot to say about America in his latest film, which is an adaptation of David Grann's bestseller of early 20th century Oklahoma.

It's about greed on the plains and a real evil that seeps from the worst people as oil seeps from the ground. Scorsese calls the heart of the situation, love, trust, and betrayal. DiCaprio added in the video that they did their best to listen to the Osage nation. And Scorsese added that they tried to be as accurate as possible, and hired as many Osage as possible in front and behind of the camera. It also involved many of the cast speaking fluent Osage. When it came to working together, Leo was mesmerized by Scorsese's shorthand with De Niro, and Scorsese said he had more of a longhand with Leo, through grinding conversations and rehearsals.

This was my most anticipated feature coming out this year, and I'm excited to see what they brought to the screen.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

Source: YouTube

