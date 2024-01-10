The ending of Killers of the Flower Moon takes a particularly meta turn, positing director Martin Scorsese in a radio play about the events of his film within the film (phew). It's a bold choice stirring lots of discussion.

Sunday night Scorsese spoke at an Apple Films panel event where he addresses the unexpected ending and his choice to do so in a touching moment of self reflection.

Scorsese said, "All this tragedy ends up as a radio show for entertainment, and as I’m making the picture I realize, too, we’re making entertainment. Therefore the last words had to be spoken by me, taking on the culpability of being part of a culture that is complicit."

It's a challenge for storytellers to be better, and admirable to see a director with such a prestigious, influential ouevre examine his place in a Hollywood he helped create.

Transparency and self reflection in Hollywood? Let us know what you think of that in the comments.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
martin scorsesedirectingdirecting advicedirecting ideasstorytellingstorytelling advicekillers of the flower moonendingentertainmentcultureosageemma tolkin
DirectingMovies & TVTopics