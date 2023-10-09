With a tagline telling cinematographers to go beyond the macro, these new Supermicro APO lenses from Laowa are designed to help DPs and photographers learn to embrace the microscopic. With magnification ratios from 10x to 50x for full-frame image sensors, these Aurogon FF 10-50X NA0.5 Supermicro APO lenses should certainly bring a new approach to your shooting.

Let’s take a look at these super microlenses and explore how microscopic cinematography might be worth exploring if you have the right lenses to help take you there.

Introducing the Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50X NA0.5 Supermicro APO lenses Available in several different lens mount sets and with a fixed 20mm long working distance, these new supermicro lenses from Laowa should be a game changer in the micro-lens industry and should rival any other brands’ probe lens options. With magnification ratios that range from 10x, 20x, 35x, and 50x (whereas other macro lenses usually have 2:1 or 5:1 ratios), the Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50x NA0.5 Supermicro APO lenses are going to be some of the most macro options out there. With this level of macro lensing available, you’ll truly be able to capture what the human eye can’t see itself. Plus, with an intuitive design that features a single adjustable ring for different numerical aperture settings, you’ll be able to manually—and easily—adjust the sharpness of your image for perfect cinematography.

Adjusting Focus in the Supermicro Of course, when you’re shooting this macro and with microscopic compositions, there are going to be new issues that you might not find with your traditional shot setups. For example, it can be tricky to adjust focus when there’s no focus ring on these new Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50X NA0.5 Supermicro APO lenses. So you’ll have to get used to adjusting focus by simply moving either your camera or your subject until you find the focus with your fixed 20mm (0.78 inch) working distance. Laowa has also shared that they are releasing an optional set of lens tube slip rings to help remove any of the jitters that come with shooting micro-compositions, as well as make swapping lenses easier and quicker. The Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50X NA0.5 Supermicro APO lens Credit: Laowa