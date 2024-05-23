Taking a page from the Fujifilm X100VI which has become insanely popular with amateur and first-time photographers and content creators, Leica has released a budget compact camera similar to the X100VI (and perhaps the Ricoh GR III) in hopes of getting a share of the market.

However, unlike the X100VI which we at least know supports 6.2K at 30p in 10-bit color video recording (along with a 4K HQ mode which oversamples 6.2K footage for superior 4K output), Leica hasn’t even shared if the D-Lux 8 supports video at all—although we can assume it will at least offer 4K video similar to the previous D-Lux 7 version.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming Leica D-Lux and share what we do know about it and how this latest point-and-shoot aims to challenge the X100VI for trendy, compact camera supremacy.

Introducing the Leica D-Lux 8 Designed to offer versatile portability and a streamlined user experience, Leica shares that the D-Lux 8 takes a lot of cues from their Leica Q camera series. The D-Lux 8 itself features a new, simplified positioning of controls for better comfort and overall improved operability. The eighth generation of their D-Lux camera line, the 8 version features a 17MP Four Thirds CMOS sensor and comes with a fixed 10.9-34mm f/1.7-2.8 lens (which provides a 24-75mm full-frame equivalency). This is also the first D-Lux version to feature DNG file support. The Leica D-Lux 8 will also include all of the standard connectivity that you’d expect to find in a modern digital camera, including smartphone connectivity with the Leica FOTOS app. You’ll also find an on-camera flash included with the camera, which should give a boost to your photography needs. Leica D-Lux 8 top Leica

Will Videographers Ever Point-and-Shoot? While we don’t have any official video specs to share just yet about this camera, we can assume that you’ll at least have 4K at 30p with the camera which is pretty standard these days. However, regardless of the video recording numbers associated with the camera, there’s probably only a small number of videographers looking for point-and-shoot options these days. Fujifilm recognized this and recently released the X-T50, an upgraded version of their popular X100VI which allows for interchangeable lenses and better video recording features. We’ll see if Leica follows suit. However, they might not have to as these compact and easy-to-use point-and-shoots with film simulation modes and retro aesthetics are all the rage these days. It might be more aimed at TikTokers and lo-fi content creators, but these cameras do have an audience already. Leica D-Lux 8 back Leica

Price and Availability All that said, this Leica D-Lux 8 looks to be a solid upgrade from the previous model and a smart decision by the company to challenge some of these recently released popular cameras. We’ll see what it has to offer for video, but unless you’re a first-time camera purchaser looking for a photo-first, video content-second option, you might want to look at bigger, more cinema-style cameras first. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 17MP Four Thirds CMOS Sensor

Leica 10.9-34mm f/1.7-2.8 Lens

24-75mm Full-Frame Equivalent

DNG Format Support

On-Camera Flash Included

Leica FOTOS App Connectivity